Desiigner was recently captured on camera in a tense standoff with police in Los Angeles that could have turned out badly for the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper. The incident occurred on Wednesday (June 1), after the rapper was pulled over because his car didn't have license plates and the tint on his windows was too dark, according to TMZ. Once stopped, the "Panda" rhymer reportedly got out of his car and approached the police officer who pulled him over.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO