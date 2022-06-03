New York Blood Center is Holding a Series of Blood Drives as Supply is Low

(NYBC)

The New York Blood Center (NYBC) is holding a series of blood drives throughout Queens this month to help bolster the region’s blood supply that is currently at an alarmingly low level.

The center is calling for more blood donors, due to a drop in donations since the Memorial Day weekend. The region’s blood supply currently stands at a 3-day level, which is well below the ideal of 5-7-days.

Hospitals and patients rely upon a steady flow of volunteer donors to receive life-saving donations, but the recent holiday weekend along with school breaks and increased travel have made blood donation less of a priority.

In addition to this, the region’s blood supply has fluctuated over the past two years, as the pandemic has made it difficult for companies and schools to host blood drives.

“We highly encourage all who are able to donate…and help us combat this shortage before we head into the summer months.” said Andrea Cefarelli, Senior Vice President at New York Blood Center.

It usually only takes one hour to donate blood, and a single donation can save multiple lives.

Blood drives taking place in Queens are listed below:

6/4/22 Herald Mission Center, 156-03 Horace Harding Expy, Flushing, NY 11367 from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM

6/5/22 St. Margaret’s Parish Hall, 66-05 79 Place, Middle Village, NY 11379 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

6/5/22 St. Anastasia-Parish Center, 45-05 245th Street, Douglaston, NY 11362 from 8:45 AM to 2:45 PM

6/5/22 Sikh Center of New York, Inc., 38-17 Parsons Blvd., Flushing, NY 11354 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

6/8/22 NYPD 107th Precinct, 71-01 Parsons Blvd, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

6/8/22 NYPD 115th Precinct, 92-15 Northern Blvd., Jackson Heights, NY 11372 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

6/11/22 K of C # 197, 94-04 Linden Blvd., Ozone Park, NY 11417 from 8:45 AM to 2:45 PM

6/12/22 St. Gerard Majella Church, 90-37 189 St., Hollis, NY 11423 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM

6/12/22 Holy Family Church, 175-20 74th Avenue, Flushing, NY 11366 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM

6/12/22 Lebanon Seventh Day Adventist Church, 131-72 223rd Street, Laurelton, NY 11413 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

6/13/22 Bait-Uz-Zafar Mosque, 188-15 McLaughlin Avenue, Holliswood, NY 11423 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

6/14/22 NYPD Queens 108th Precinct, 5-47 50th Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

6/15/22 NYPD 103 Precinct, 168-02 91st Ave., Jamaica, NY 11432 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

6/15/22 New York Blood Center LIC Facility, 45-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City, NY 11101 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

6/15/22 The Shops at Atlas Park, The Shops @ Atlas Park-Former Pet Shop, Glendale, NY 11385 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

6/16/22 NYPD 112 Pct, 68-40 Austin Street, Forest Hills, NY 11375 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

6/17/22 NYPD 105th Precinct, 92-08 222nd Street, Queens Village, NY 11428 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

6/17/22 Standard Motor Products, 37-18 Northern Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

6/18/22 St. Mary and St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church, 62-54 60th Place, Ridgewood, NY 11385 from 12:00 PM to 4:30 PM

6/19/22 As-Siddiq Muslim Organization, 117-25 133rd Street, South Ozone Park, NY 11420 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

6/19/22 Satya Narayan Mandir, 75-15 Woodside Ave., Elmhurst, NY 11373 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

6/21/22 NYPD 109th Precinct, 37-05 Union Street, Flushing, NY 11354 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

6/21/22 NYPD 106th Precinct, 103-53 101st Street, Ozone Park, NY 11417 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

6/22/22 NYPD 114th Precinct, 34-16 Astoria Blvd., Astoria, NY 11103 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

6/22/22 NYPD 109th Precinct, 37-05 Union Street, Flushing, NY 11354 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

To make an appointment at a blood drive near you, donors can call 1-800-933-2566 or visit nybc.org.

Donors are not permitted to participate if they have received a positive diagnostic test or have symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or if they are currently on self-quarantine restrictions.

Donors should also bring their donor ID card or identification with their name and photo and remember to eat or drink beforehand.