[WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi Episodes 2-3.] There’s plenty to love about Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, especially if you enjoyed the trio of prequel films. And as an added plus for fans of the original trilogy, the show just might offer an explanation for one of the most awkward plot holes in the saga: the fact that one of the Skywalker siblings remembers their mother, while the other doesn’t. Here’s why that doesn’t make sense… and what Obi-Wan Kenobi might do to fix it.

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO