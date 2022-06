The City of New Orleans recently announced the completion of a $2 million roadway improvement project on Old Spanish Trail in New Orleans East. “As we celebrate the completion of another critical infrastructure project, this announcement signifies our continued efforts to prioritize roadway repairs coupled with necessary sewerage, water line and drainage improvements,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “My administration will continue to invest in our communities by leveraging City bonds, voted on by the residents, with funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through their National Disaster Resiliency Competition Grant.”

