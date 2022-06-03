ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

NEW for 6/3: Bourdeaux, weekly newspapers, training

By Underwriters
gwinnettforum.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHECK TIME: Receiving a $50,000 check from Jackson EMC will help the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett renovate a building for the new YALLS program....

www.gwinnettforum.com

Comments / 1

Related
gwinnettforum.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Jackson EMC offers solar block energy to its members

Jackson EMC members can now enjoy the benefits of solar energy without the costs and complications of rooftop solar panels, thanks to Cooperative Solar, a new program announced recently. With Cooperative Solar, Jackson EMC members can receive energy from an off-site solar facility that distributes energy to individual residences while...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 6/7: Our runoff endorsements, more

NEW GREETING: Welcoming visitors to Norcross along Buford Highway is this colorful new sign. That’s the former Norcross library you can see at the top of the photo. Don’t you know many local residents will consider this as a great place to take a photograph, and maybe even use it on their next Christmas card? The sign was a gift to the city by the developers of The Brunswick, Gateway Ventures. Matt Mason of Gateway Ventures coordinated with the city in getting this feature located at this location.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Here are GwinnettForum’s endorsements in runoffs

JUNE 7, 2022 | There’s still work for the voters of Gwinnett and Georgia. The 2022 primary runoff elections are two weeks away, to take place June 21. Today. GwinnettForum presents its endorsements in the primary runoff. Four statewide races, two congressional races, and two local races pit the...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

(Stacker) - For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Gwinnett County, GA
Education
County
Gwinnett County, GA
City
Hamilton, GA
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
CBS 46

‘This was intentional’: Mechanic warns of engine light tape scam

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wanda King-Whitby was cruising through the listings on Auto Trader and Craigslist when she found the right car at the right price. It was a 2006 Toyota Camry with just over 151,000 miles. She liked it; she drove it; and she said, the salesman told her there was nothing wrong with it. She paid $4,000 and drove it home.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Channelocity

Most expensive Atlanta neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Atlanta in 2022 is 6,013,000, which is a 1.73% increase from 2021. An absolutely fascinating fact about Atlanta is it's the "only city in North America to have been destroyed as an act of war when General Sherman burnt it to the ground in November of 1864. Only 400 buildings survived the razing, but the city rebuilt itself from the ashes — which is why the city symbol is the phoenix."
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Bourdeaux
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, hosting job recruitment event in McDonough on June 8

McDONOUGH - Dole Packaged Foods, LLC will host a job recruitment event for McDonough and the surrounding areas on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Available jobs include Maintenance Technician I, 1st Shift; Maintenance Technician II, 1st Shift; Maintenance Technician III, 1st and 2nd Split Shift,;Production Control Clerk, 2nd Shift; Production Technician I, 1st Shift; and Production Technician I, 2nd Shift.
MCDONOUGH, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated November 2, 2006, from William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Millennium Bank N.A., recorded on November 8, 2006 in Deed Book 4073 at Page 305 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated November 2, 2006, in the amount of $174,250.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on July 5, 2022 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 240, OF THE 16TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT/S 11 OF SUBDIVISION FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEES AS SHOWN ON PLAT PREPARED FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEE DATED JANUARY 14, 1973, PREPARED BY L.D. PATRICK, REGISTERED SURVEYOR AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN CORNER LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF SMYRNA ROAD, AS MEASURED ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 01 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 10, SAID SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF 541 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 17 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 16 DEGREES 06 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 107.6 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property are William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 1776 Granade Rd South, Conyers, GA, 30094 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119, 888-349-8955. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 as Attorney in Fact for William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Rohan Rupani For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 21-007972 A-4750259 06/05/2022, 06/12/2022, 06/19/2022, 06/26/2022 950-71884.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Jackson Emc#The Special Needs Schools#Yalls#Georgia Banking Company
saportareport.com

‘Bad neighbor’ causes stir in Kirkwood

By Guest Columnist JOHN LANIER, executive director of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation and long-time Krikwood resident. For my whole life, I’ve said that I’m from Atlanta. For the first 25 years of it though, that wasn’t quite true. I’m a product of the Atlanta suburbs, which means that Atlanta was a place that I would go to for a sporting event here or a restaurant there. I wasn’t from Atlanta; I was just a frequent visitor to it.
ATLANTA, GA
news7h.com

Monkey pox in Georgia | 11alive.com

ATLANTA – Georgia officially has its first case of monkeypox. The Georgia Department of Public Health said it received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that last week’s orthopoxvirus case actually monkeypox. CDC leaders reported the suspected case of the virus last Wednesday. The Atlanta-based...
GEORGIA STATE
Lifewnikk

Lawrenceville, GA Apartment List | $987 and up

Living in Lawrenceville, Ga. Located in Gwinnette County and located northeast of the downtown district, Lawrenceville, Ga. is a highly rated suburb for many reasons, which include highly rated public schools, unique shops, and fine dining. This suburb is also full of historical gems that have been around for years, such as the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse. While all of these qualities are fantastic, Lawrenceville is one of the rare suburbs that is actually full of affordable apartment complexes, which is why a lot of young people on the rise relocate here.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WABE

Hundreds gather for Georgia meeting of the Cherokee Nation

About 200 people gathered for the Georgia Cherokee Community Alliance’s at-Large Meeting at Laurel Park in Marietta on Saturday. It was the first in-person meeting for the Cherokee Nation in Georgia since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Attendees got their Cherokee IDs, registered to vote in Cherokee Nation elections, met with the principal Chief and gathered in community with other Cherokee people from the region.
MARIETTA, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

More than 230 doctoral students graduate from PCOM Georgia

PCOM Georgia in Suwanee held a graduation ceremony for 236 doctoral students on Thursday, May 26, at the Ameris Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. “At PCOM Georgia, you have acquired vital knowledge, critical thinking, and clinical skills. You have learned, too, how to pivot and adapt, and how to meet challenges with courage and determination. And resilience,” said PCOM President and CEO Jay Feldstein in addressing the graduates. “I have never been more proud of a class of students. Go. Step out into the chaos and make use of your gifts for the betterment of the world!”
ALPHARETTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gas jumps to a record high across Georgia

Gas jumped up to a $4.29 state average Monday morning, matching the all-time record high originally set in March of this year. According to the AAA Weekly Fuel Report released, that’s a 16-cent increase in just one week. That’s 53 cents more than last month and $1.39 more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy