In what the company is calling a "groundbreaking reconstructive procedure," 3DBio Therapeutics has transplanted a 3D-printed ear made of living cells. The reconstruction is the first in-human phase of the clinical trial for the implant, called AuriNovo, and appears to be the first 3D-printed implant made of living tissues.The implant is specifically for patients with microtia, a rare congenital ailment where the outer ear is either underdeveloped or doesn't exist at all. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's hard to estimate just how many people are impacted because of the range of the ailment varies, but...

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO