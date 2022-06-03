ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Seized yacht seen on ‘Modern Family’ up for auction in California

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremiah Martinez
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jfap_0fzfHS1x00

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. ( KTXL ) — A luxury yacht seen on the television sitcom “Modern Family” is being auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The 85-foot yacht named the “Sierra Rose” is a triple-level cabin yacht docked at the Tahoe Keys Marina in South Lake Tahoe, California.

The “Sierra Rose” was built by Fred Finney of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho in 2005, and it includes three bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms and a helicopter pad with hydraulic and motorized handrails and LED deck lights, according to Apple Auctioneering Co., the auctioning site for the yacht.

Photos on the auctioning site show that the yacht also features a kitchen and a fireplace inside with a fire pit on the deck.

The “Sierra Rose” was featured on the “Modern Family” episode “Lake Life,” which was the first episode of season nine. The episode aired on Sept. 27, 2017, according to IMDb.com.

Pixar film ‘Turning Red’ gains inspiration from Marysville temple

The yacht was used by the show’s characters — the Prichett and Dunphy families — during a family vacation.

According to court documents , U.S. Marshals seized the yacht in July 2020, and it’s being auctioned as a result of a federal civil lawsuit when a judge ruled that the owners had a balance of $350,000, plus interest and late charges, totaling $848,062, as of June 1, 2021.

The owners also have an accrued interest rate of $136.11 per day.

When the $4 million vessel was constructed in 2005, it was billed as the largest non-commercial yacht on Lake Tahoe, according to the Tahoe Daily Tribune. The yacht previously sold for $3.25 million at an auction in August 2008, the Daily Tribune reported.

The online auction began on Tuesday and continues through June 14.

How the bidding process works

To bid for the multi-million dollar yacht, a $10,000 pre-bid deposit is required and will be applied to the purchase price. All unsuccessful bidders will have their $10,000 pre-bid deposit refunded within five to seven business days.

‘Full House’ house sale fraudulently posted to Zillow

For the highest bidder, if full payment is received by 9 a.m PDT on June 17, the $10,000 deposit becomes non-refundable.

What company is auctioning off the yacht?

According to its website, Apple Auctioneering Co. specializes in the liquidation of seized assets for government agencies, services 75 districts for the U.S. Marshals and all 50 states for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the country’s southern border for the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

The company currently has more than 13,000 federally seized vehicles in custody.

Since 2010, the company has conducted over 1,600 government auctions and has sold more than 45,000 seized vehicles. According to its website, Apple Auctioneering Co. has brought over $230 million of funding back into federal forfeiture programs nationwide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

WV in top 10 states to land remote job, study finds

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — West Virginia is in the top 10 states for getting a remote job according to FlexJobs, a database for remote positions. FlexJobs ranked all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. based on their ratios of remote jobs in the FlexJobs database to active job seekers. West Virginia ranked number nine. In order […]
JOBS
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia has worst economy in the country, study says

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to several categories in a Wallethub study, West Virginia has the lowest ranking economy in the United States. West Virginia was ranked 49th for economic activity, 42nd for economic health and very last, 51st, for innovation potential. The Mountain State was also ranked very last overall. According to the ranking, West […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
City
Marysville, CA
Local
California Cars
WOWK 13 News

WV businesses victimized in fraud scheme, FBI warns

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia businesses were among those victimized in a fraud scheme involving stolen credit card numbers and drivers who, in many cases, didn’t realize they were transporting illegally-purchased items. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Charlotte Division said just this year, more than 100 businesses were victimized, including tire stores, furniture stores, lumber […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

Dems call to suspend West Virginia gasoline tax

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There is more talk of a gas tax holiday in West Virginia. The governor is now being asked to call a special session of the legislature to consider it. Many lawmakers will be in Charleston for the monthly interim committee meetings Sunday through Tuesday, so the timing may work out. As […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

SNAP recipients can now order groceries online at Spencer CashSaver

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — SNAP benefit recipients in West Virginia can now order products online at Spencer CashSaver. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), this became available on June 6 through the West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are pleased […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Yacht#The U S Marshals Service#Apple Auctioneering Co#U S Marshals
WOWK 13 News

TSA stops West Virginia man with loaded gun

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WOWK) — The Transportation Security Administration found a loaded .22 caliber handgun in a West Virginia man’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday. A TSA officer spotted the gun in the man’s backpack and alerted Allegheny County Police. Allegheny County PD confiscated the revolver and found five bullets loaded. Police say […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWK 13 News

FOP holds 17th annual car and bike show

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Fraternal of Police hosted its annual car and bike show on Saturday. This is the first time post-COVID that this event has taken place. The community came out in hopes of winning one of many awards and dash plaques that were up for grabs. Even organizers say the funding from […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is the best tasting tap water in WV?

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The statewide award for best tasting water in the Tap Water Taste Test competition held in late May went to West Virginia American Water’s New River water system. The Tap Water Taste Test was held at the annual American Water Works Association (AWWA) West Virginia Section conference in Wheeling. Nineteen water utilities […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Pixar
WOWK 13 News

Winners of 2022 Ohio State Parks Photo Contest announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is showing off the beauty of Ohio’s state parks through its 2022 Ohio State Parks Photo Contest. Tuesday, ODNR announced the winning photos in five categories including, “wildlife in action, recreation in the parks, wondrous water, novice naturalist, and explore trails,” according to a […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Mon Power seeks customers to commit to first solar energy offered in WV

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) — Mon Power is seeking customers to commit to solar renewable energy.   The corporation, whose parent company is FirstEnergy, has plans to build five solar facilities in West Virginia. Customers in the state can now commit to purchasing solar renewable energy credits from these facilities. Once the facilities are finished being built, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOWK 13 News

Gov. Justice requests disaster declaration due to flooding in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice has asked President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to approve a disaster declaration for West Virginia because of flooding last month. According to a news release, Justice declared a state of emergency for Cabell, Putnam, and Roane counties related to the flooding. On May 6, […]
WOWK 13 News

Tennessee murder suspect found in Ashland

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man wanted for murder out of Tennessee was arrested in Ashland on Monday. Trooper Shane Goodall with the Kentucky State Police says that 43-year-old Bradley Miller was found on Monday after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation pinged his phone and determined that he was in the Tri-State area. Law enforcement observed a […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Group formed to oversee distribution of Kentucky opioid settlement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has taken a step toward turning a massive settlement into action to combat opioid addiction. Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Monday announced members of a group overseeing the state’s share. Kentucky will receive $483 million from settlements finalized with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three distributors. It’s part of $26 […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy