Philadelphia, PA

Dining among the flowers

By Philadelphia Sun Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABOVE PHOTO: Patrons enjoying the Manayunk Pop-Up Garden (Photo/ Pennsylvania Horticultural Society) A preview of the Philadelphia Flower Show, plus some really great homemade mustard plus cocktails equals the Philadelphia Horticultural Society’s pop-up restaurant season. By Denise Clay-Murray. Last Saturday night, I got the chance to dine among...

Travel Maven

Philadelphia's Most Exciting New Restaurants

Despite the ongoing health crisis and construction delays, a steady new stream of restaurants continues to open across Philadelphia. To help you keep up on what's happening in the ever-changing restaurant scene, we've put together a list of some of the city's best, most exciting new dinner spots. Keep reading to find out more about these newly opened restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Honeygrow to celebrate 10th anniversary with free honeybars, new menu items

Honeygrow — the Philadelphia-based, fast-casual restaurant chain — is celebrating its 10th anniversary by giving away dessert-based "honeybars" at each of its locations Tuesday, June 14. People are encouraged to try any of the suggested honeybar selections, or create their own by using Honeygrow's freshly made ingredients.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Philadelphia water ice finder: 15 places to find the cool, sweet treat

On a hot day, few things hit the spot better than a cool cup of water ice. It's sweet, but not overly sugary. Frozen, but easily slurped. And you're hard pressed to find it anywhere but Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
myhot995.com

Roots Picnic 2022: Thousands of music fans enjoy two days of hip-hop & gospel from Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

Tens of thousands of music fans filled Philadelphia's Fairmount park over the weekend for the city's Roots Picnic, hosted by legendary hip-hop band, The Roots. For the first time in two years, the entertainment and arts festival welcomed more than 50 podcasters and musicians, who delivered live performances throughout the picnic's six stages and tents over the course of the two-day Black music showcase.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

National Doughnut Day: Where To Get Freebies, Deals, Special Flavors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It's National Doughnut Day. National Doughnut Day honors the Salvation Army women who served the pastry to soldiers during World War I, known as "doughboys." Americans eat 10 billion donuts a year. Here's where you can get deals, freebies, and special flavors on National Doughnutt Day:  Dunkin' Donuts If you buy any beverage at Dunkin' you get a free doughnut.  Krispy Kreme  Krispy Kreme is being a little more generous than Dunkin'. You can get any doughnut free on Friday, and you can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen or 16 count minis.  Federal Donuts Philly's own...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 18 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
myphillypark.org

Where to watch movies in Philly parks this summer

We're excited to announce that this summer and fall more than a dozen Philly parks will host free movie nights, featuring blockbuster and kid-friendly flicks including Encanto and more!. The movie nights are made possible by Fairmount Park Conservancy's event grants program, which allows Philadelphia's Park Friends groups to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Page Continues to Turn for Doylestown's Former Library as It Transition to Condos

Multilevel units for residences are replacing the former multilevel shelves for books that once lined the walls of 50 N. Main St. in downtown Doylestown. The ongoing renovation of the former library there will result in The Residences, an upscale condo.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Thrillist

The Best Philadelphia-Area Beaches You Can Drive to This Summer

It's summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Street Businesses 'Hurting' As Crime In Area Has Been Growing Problem Since October, Owners Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Community members are still trying to grasp the chaotic scene that unfolded on South Street late Saturday night. A makeshift memorial is growing at the scene of the mass shooting. Residents say crime has been a growing problem across Queen Village and they're demanding action from the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

West Philly's Memorial Garden is 19 years old — and deemed open for development

A new Philadelphia program designated a 19-year-old community garden that memorializes children lost to gun violence as "vacant" land to be turned into new housing, leaving a horticulture nonprofit and the residents working with them baffled and frustrated.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly Pride March And Festival 2022 Guide: Road Closures, Parking Restrictions, And More

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is celebrating 50 years of pride! After a two-year hiatus, pride celebrations are back and happening all month long. The celebrations kick off with the 2022 PHL Pride March and Festival on Sunday, June 5.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

