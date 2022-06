Welcome to the June issue of the Monarch Press! School may be out but there is a lot happening here at the City of Goleta. First, we want to congratulate our #GoletaGraduates – class of 2022! It’s been a strange couple of years, but you persevered and made it through! As we have seen, high fire season is here. We have had several close calls already (thank you to our incredible firefighters for their quick action to keep us safe!). Now is the time to get prepared and make sure you are signed up for alerts from the County and City.

GOLETA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO