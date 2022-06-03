ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds look to keep it going in second game vs. Nationals

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

The Cincinnati Reds aim to continue their winning ways at home while the Washington Nationals seek to end their dismal start to their road trip when the teams meet Friday in the second of a four-game series. The Reds are in the midst of a stretch in which they...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Scratched, available off bench

Duvall was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the A's due to left triceps cramping, though he'll still be available off the bench. The triceps injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, but it will still cost Duvall at least one game. Guillermo Heredia will man left field in his place for Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Angels fire Joe Maddon: Manager out with team in midst of 12-game losing streak

Mired in the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history, the Los Angeles Angels made a change at manager Tuesday afternoon. The team announced Joe Maddon has been relieved of his duties, and third base coach Phil Nevin will serve as the interim manager. It's unclear whether a managerial search will begin immediately, or wait until the offseason.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

The Phillies have problems that won't be fixed by firing the manager, but there might be hope on the horizon

The Philadelphia Phillies haven't made the playoffs since the end of their mini dynasty in 2011, the second-longest active playoff drought in the majors. And they've been spending gobs of money in free agency the last few years to try and get back there, to no avail. This offseason they added two sluggers -- Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos -- for a combined $179 million, pushing them over MLB's luxury tax for the first time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Knocks in two, steals base in win

Dalbec went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Angels. Both of Dalbec's hits were RBI singles, which came in the second and sixth innings. The first baseman also picked up his first stolen base of the year in the sixth. Tuesday marked just his sixth multi-hit effort of the season, ending a 1-for-11 skid at the plate to start June. Overall, he's posted an uninspiring .187/.269/.295 slash line with three homers, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored, four doubles and a triple through 156 plate appearances. Dalbec saw a little extra playing time while Jackie Bradley was on the paternity list, but now that he's back with the team, Franchy Cordero is likely to return to the strong side of a platoon at first base. That will limit Dalbec mainly to starting against left-handed pitchers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Matt Davidson: Summoned from Triple-A

The Athletics called up Davidson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Davidson will another shot in the big leagues after he was previously up with the Diamondbacks in late April for five games before getting designated for assignment and then electing free agency. The 31-year-old signed a minor-league deal with Oakland on May 10 and mashed during his month-long stay in Las Vegas, hitting .260/.341/.571 with seven home runs in 21 games. Parker Markel was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Davidson, who replaces the slumping Sheldon Neuse on the 26-man active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Mashes homer

Mancini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians. Mancini has gotten on base in 10 straight games, slashing .378/.465/.703 with a pair of homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. The 30-year-old is playing some of his best ball of the year, lifting his overall slash line to .309/.379/.443 in 219 plate appearances. The slugger has five homers and nine doubles in 51 contests, and he should continue to see steady playing time in the No. 2 spot in the order behind leadoff man Cedric Mullins.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' losing streak reaches franchise-record 13 games; Mike Trout leaves game with groin tightness

Hours after Joe Maddon was relieved of his managerial duties, the Los Angeles saw their losing streak extend to 13 games with a 6-5 loss at home to the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings. This marks the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history. Compounding the Angels' miseries is that superstar outfielder Mike Trout was forced to leave the game with what was later announced as left groin tightness.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso and Starling Marte leave game vs. Padres with injuries

Core New York Mets position players Pete Alonso and Starling Marte each departed Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres with injury (NYM-SD GameTracker). X-rays were negative on Alonso, who was struck on the hand by a pitch, but he's set for further testing to be sure there's no fracture. Marte appeared to injure himself while sliding into second base on a caught stealing and was later announced as having a tight left quad. The status of both players moving forward is not yet known, but the hope is that neither injury is serious.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jacob Webb: Designated for assignment

Webb was designated for assignment Sunday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Webb gave up six earned runs in 5.1 innings at Triple-A this year. The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Cole Tucker, who was claimed off waivers.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Angels' Jo Adell: Back in majors

Adell was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain, and manager Joe Maddon made it clear that Adell would not be up were it not for Ward's injury. Adell hit .122 with one home run, five walks and 18 strikeouts over his last 11 games at Triple-A.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Extent of injury being determined

Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said the team is still trying to determine the extent of Castellanos' arm injury, which is being called a right forearm strain, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. At the time Castellanos was placed on the 15-day injured list, the team described the injury...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Back from bereavement list

Ruf (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. Ruf was away from the team for the past week following the death of his father, but he's now back with the club. The 35-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup, with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella starting at first base and designated hitter, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Nick Martinez: Tosses four innings in long relief

Martinez allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four batters over four-plus innings against Milwaukee on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision. Mike Clevinger started the game for the Padres, but he was held to three innings and 60 pitches as the team decided to limit his workload following a stint on the injured list. Martinez ended up throwing more pitches (70) than Clevinger, and he breezed through four scoreless frames before the Brewers broke through with two runs before he could retire a batter in the eighth. Clevinger figures to see his pitch count increase in his next start, but it's possible that Martinez could again be used to piggyback him if Clevinger is unable to take on a full workload.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting amid slump

Dozier is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Dozier will take a seat after going 1-for-18 with seven strikeouts over his last five games. Though Carlos Santana is getting the nod at first base Tuesday in favor of Dozier, he's expected to serve as more of a part-time starter moving forward while the 17-36 Royals prioritize the development of younger players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Brandon Bielak: Called up by Houston

Bielak was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday. Bielak was demoted to Triple-A just before Opening Day and will now receive his first look in the majors this season. The 26-year-old appeared in 28 games for the Astros in 2021 and had a 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 46:21 K:BB over 50 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Goes deep Monday

Voit went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Monday in a loss to the Mets. The Padres trailed 7-2 entering the bottom of the eighth inning before Voit made things interesting with a three-run shot to center field. The Mets bounced back with four runs of their own in the following frame to put the game out of reach. Despite the loss, Voit continued a recent resurgence that has seen him slash .333/.355/.567 over his past seven games. Strikeouts remain a problem for the slugger, however, as he has fanned 11 times while taking only one walk over that span.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Bote: Pulled from rehab assignment

Bote (shoulder) has been pulled from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Bote has been experiencing bouts of dizziness recently and is now being evaluated by the medical staff before deciding how to move forward. This could explain why he's struggled to a .178/.275/.222 slash line over 45 at-bats on his rehab assignment. More information on his status will likely come later Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL

