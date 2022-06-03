ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

WashCo Jail: Third inmate death in two months unprecedented

By Troy Shinn
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWepG_0fzerpD900 A third inmate has died while in custody at the Washington County Jail, mirroring a nationwide trend.

A third inmate has died at the Washington County Jail in less than two months, mirroring a pattern of increased in-custody deaths that has been reported across the nation.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement released Thursday, June 2, that a 51-year-old man died while waiting to complete the booking process.

The man arrived at the jail shortly after 7 a.m. on June 1, according to the jail. "While waiting to complete the booking process, deputies noticed the man was not breathing while seated in the holding area."

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted life-saving efforts and were assisted by paramedics, who arrived shortly after. The agency is still trying to contact next of kin and has not released the man's identity yet.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on Wednesday, sheriff's office said, but have not yet released a cause of death.

Three inmates have died died at the jail in under two months. The first was Bryce Bybee, 22, on April 17. The second was 35-year-old Crystal Leuenberger, who died less than 24 hours after she was booked at the jail on May 23 on suspicion of violating her parole.

"This is unprecedented for our jail," Sheriff Pat Garrett said in a prepared statement. "As I continue my commitment to transparency and improvement, I will arrange an outside entity to conduct an additional review separate from the (Major Crimes Team) investigation."

The sheriff's office also notes that, as of June 1, NaphCare became the jail health care provider after earning the contract earlier this year. Before that, Correction Health Partners provided medical care at the jail for two years.

National media reports show that this spike in inmate deaths is not just being felt in Washington County.

The Seattle Times reported last month that more people died in custody during the first four months of 2022 than during all of last year, with five dying since December. At least three of them were ruled a suicide and one was an overdose.

In Georgia, a record number of deaths were reported in jails across the state in 2021, according to the University of Georgia's WUGA 91.7 and 94.5 FM radio station. Many of them were ruled a suicide, as well.

The Oregon Medical Examiner's Office said that "For all of these individuals, cause of death is pending further studies."

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with details obtained from the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.

Comments / 0

Related
Forest Grove News Times

Adventures With Purpose duo solves cold cases

Volunteer dive team has found over two dozen missing people, including former Cornelius mayor Ralph BrownDivers Doug Bishop and Jared Leisek have now found over two dozen missing loved ones. In 2018, Leisek, who is based in Bend, began uploading YouTube videos about finding cellphones, wedding rings, guns and other oddities in Oregon waterways. With Bishop's help, the targets turned to cars and then missing people. "That first car we pulled out turned into over 30 vehicles in about six months in and around the city of Portland," Bishop said. "We started running into human remains, and that's where things...
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: No knife, but man found injured

The Forest Grove Police Department lists some of its calls for service between May 20-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, May 20 A citizen reported that an employee at a gas station refused to serve him, called him a slew of racial slurs, and proceeded to spit on and kick the citizen's car. Video evidence corroborated the citizen's story and the instigator was arrested and lodged...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Hawthorne House sued for $4.7 million for wrongful death

The wife of a man with Alzheimer's who walked out of a Forest Grove assisted-living facility and drowned in Gales Creek is suing for $4.7 millionThe wife of a man with dementia who walked out of a Forest Grove assisted-living facility and drowned in Gales Creek is suing for $4.7 million, according to a lawsuit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court on May 25. Suzanne Tanous, wife of Toufik Tanous, is claiming wrongful death and negligence against Caring Places LLC, which operates the Hawthorne House assisted-living facility, and Charity Jammeh, an administrator at the Hawthorne House. According to the lawsuit,...
GALES CREEK, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Department: Peahen, rooster, goats amok

The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from May 12-19, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Thursday, May 12 A caller reported they located a grenade on their property. Upon inspection, officers found it to be a novelty item and not an explosive. A caller reported a rogue peahen was wandering around a residential neighborhood. A caller — from a different part of town...
FOREST GROVE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Forest Grove News Times

Milk bank donations surge amid ongoing formula shortage

Out-of-stock rates for formula recently topped 85% in Oregon as communities and public agencies look to help.It's an immeasurable fear to not know whether you're going to be able to find any baby formula — let alone the right formula — for your newborn. "It is heartbreaking to hear people tell you that they're going from store to store to store to try to feed their baby," says Lesley Mondeaux, director of the Tigard-based nonprofit Northwest Mother's Milk Bank. But amid the ongoing formula shortage, mothers in the Portland area have been stepping up in huge numbers to donate breast...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro man sentenced for role in methamphetamine ring

Prosecutors say John Armas, of Hillsboro, helped distribute more than 5 kilograms of meth in the area. A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for his role in distributing methamphetamine through the city, a release by the U.S. Attorney for Oregon says. John Armas, 44, ran the Hillsboro cell of a larger meth distribution network in Oregon, court documents show. Prosecutors say Armas would receive pounds of the drug from Victor Alvarez Farfan, 50, of Oregon City, or an associate, and then distribute it to other conspirators. The press release says Armas planned and...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Cornelius man charged with manslaughter over deadly shooting

During the investigation, detectives learned that Salter and Gonzalez had a verbal argument near Salter's residence earlier in the week. A Cornelius man faces a manslaughter charge after an argument turned deadly. Chris Salter, 44, has been arrested and indicted for first-degree manslaughter as well as the unlawful use of a weapon following a March 24 incident in Salter's front yard, where he shot and killed 63-year-old Gumercindo Gonzalez Jr. According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Salter and Gumercindo were acquainted. "A person called 911 to report that Christopher Hugh Salter had just shot someone...
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County concludes homeless count

This year's point-in-time count shows that Washington County has more homeless in shelters than on the streets.Washington County is the only Portland metro-area county with more homeless people in shelters than living on the street, according to this year's "point-in-time" count. It's positive news in a county where local leaders have been working to expand shelter capacity, adding transitional housing and setting up new shelter facilities. However, these counts always come with a caveat: It's impossible to count every homeless person, and recent counts have been further hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A D V E R T I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Garrett
Forest Grove News Times

First responders: Wear a lifejacket at Henry Hagg Lake

'There is limited cellphone service here. There are no lifeguards, and that water is cold.'The water at Henry Hagg Lake these days reaches the grass. Anglers dot the perimeter of the lake. The water is calm. Starting Memorial Day weekend, Washington County's premier destination for aquatic recreation turns much more hectic. As the weather warms, the water line recedes and the surface crowds with boaters. "For people looking to get in the water and do water sports and activities, this is the spot," said Washington County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Rich Musser, who oversees the marine patrol division. "We're looking at...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Former Forest Grove police officers could finally stand trial

Steven Teets' trial for a pair of second-degree misdemeanor was scheduled for Wednesday, July 20.A pair of former Forest Grove Police Department officers could finally appear in court this summer. At a hearing in Hillsboro Monday afternoon, Steven Teets' trial for a pair of second-degree misdemeanors — criminal misconduct and disorderly conduct — was scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, by Washington County Circuit Judge Eric Butterfield. Both Washington County deputy district attorney Andrew Freeman and Teets' defense attorney Derek Ashton declined to comment following the hearing. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

As Forest Grove's population increases, school enrollment dips

Most new area residents don't have school-age children enrolling in the Forest Grove School District.While Forest Grove's population has been steadily increasing, most new area residents don't have school-age children enrolling in the Forest Grove School District, according to a demographic study from Portland State University's population research center presented to the school board. According to the study shared by director of finance and operations Ilean Clute, the population within Forest Grove School District boundaries, which includes the city of Forest Grove and parts of Cornelius and unincorporated Washington County, grew from 30,220 in 2000 to 31,131 in 2010 to 40,167 in...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Strategies to stop reckless driving

Shaelyn McDonald: 'Everyone has the right to feel safe and comfortable on the road.'On July 14, 2018, my family went on a bike ride in our neighborhood. My dad was in front, then my mom, me and my little brother. We were riding along a straight, quiet road. Dad came to a side street and looked both ways. He saw no cars, so he kept going. The rest of us got to the end of the sidewalk when we saw a Nissan Titan driving towards the main road from a cul-de-sac. I thought he would stop at the stop...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Prison#County Jail
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Man seen dancing with light pole

The Forest Grove Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 6-11, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, May 6 Police were called to break up a heated argument in a shopping center parking lot late at night. On arrival, police found the pair engaged in a very loud and very public breakup, but no evidence of anything criminal. They agreed to separate and...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Shemia Fagan pledges accurate count amid 'outrageous' debacle

Secretary of state to maintain 'oversight' role of Clackamas County election, of which Sherry Hall remains sole legal conductorSecretary of State Shemia Fagan reiterated her commitment to exercising her full legal power in helping Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall conduct a fair and accurate primary election despite "frustrating" and "outrageous" management thus far from the elected clerk. Fagan pledged during a press conference on Tuesday, May 24, that "every vote will be counted and every voice will be heard," adding that this will require collaborating with Hall, who is the only person with the legal authority to conduct an election...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

WCCLS: Slime, Shrinky Dinks and more hands-on activities

From May 26, Washington County libraries prepare programming for all ages as they get ready to kick off summer reading.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. BUILD AND USE GARDEN STRUCTURES — Join the library for a hands-on workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 4. For adults and teens. In-person. A few simple trellis structures will be demonstrated that can add a lot of versatility to your growing space. No registration required. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY —...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Forest Grove News Times

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Hops take three-of-five games with Dust Devils

Hillsboro's Tristin English and Danny Oriente combine for 22 hits in the road series with Tri-City.Another good week ended even better for Hillsboro manager Vince Harrison, who arrived home from the team's road trip at Tri-City to his wife and three young kids who are visiting from Ohio. "They were asleep by the time I got home last night, so I got a little rough-housing this morning," Harrison said with a chuckle. "But it was all worth it." The manager has three kids, two of whom are twin girls born during his Kane County team's playoffs in 2015. Harrison said...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Q&A: Betsy Johnson talks independent campaign for governor

The former state senator discusses a wide range of issues, including the significance of November's election. Win or lose, former state senator Betsy Johnson is making history this year. Johnson is expected to be one of three women in serious contention to become Oregon's next governor this fall. No gubernatorial election in state history has ever featured more than one woman among the major candidates, but this year will likely feature three: Johnson and former state representatives Tina Kotek, a longtime Democratic speaker of the House, and Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican who previously served as minority leader. Kotek won...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Amazing Kids: Cornelius teen is true to his roots

The Pacific University computer science student fixes computers at the Cornelius Public Library.Zachary Abela-Gale fixed his first laptop in middle school. His dad had given up on it, but Abela-Gale decided he would give it his best shot. "My dad had a stack of laptops that broke down and would go, 'I'm getting a replacement. It's easier,'" Abela-Gale said. "I've always seen it as a mental puzzle. I see a symptom and look for the part related to the symptom, and just go from there." Abela-Gale, who attended Cornelius Elementary School and graduated from Forest Grove High School in 2020,...
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
148
Followers
1K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy