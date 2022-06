BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu took office promising greater transparency in her administration, but one barometer of her performance indicates she still has some work to do. Aides say the city has received 3,500 public records requests since Wu took office in November. Of that total, 98 were appealed to the secretary of state’s office because the filers were dissatisfied with the city’s responses or lack of a response, according to a review of records posted online. The secretary of state’s office, which adjudicates appeals, sided with the petitioners on 90 of the appeals and with the city eight times.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO