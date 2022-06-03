ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple AirPods drop to below £100 at Argos in rare deal

By Harry Pettit
The US Sun
 4 days ago

ARGOS is a great place to nab deals on technology, including Apple products.

The U.K. retailer has just dropped the price of the firm's AirPods wireless earbuds to £99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wuxh_0fzenHDH00
Apple's 2nd-generation are at their lowest price again on Argos

This deal is on the second-generation Apple Airpods, which come with the wired charging case and have an RRP of £119.

These hugely popular earbuds rarely drop in price.

Now they're back to the lowest price they've ever been. (By contrast, the newest 3rd-generation Airpods cost £159 on Amazon.)

If these older-gen Airpods get any cheaper, our guess is that won't be until Black Friday in November - so if you're in the market for these hugely popular devices, we suggest you strike now.

If you're in the market for cut-price Apple tech, there are plenty available on Amazon right now.

Apple's magnetic MagSafe charger has fallen by 26% to £28.99 on the retail giant's website.

Also, if you need a new charging cable for your iPad or Macbook and want to dodge the third-party brands out there, Apple's extra-long 2m USB-C charging cable has been reduced from £19 to £13.59.

There are plenty of offers on Echo speakers, Fire tablets and more on our Amazon device deals page.

We've also got great offers on bargain televisions listed in our best cheap UK TV deals page.

You'll find lots of great offers in our pick of the best Aldi Specialbuys available this week.

The US Sun

