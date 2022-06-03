ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain's leaders line up to thank the Queen: Boris Johnson and five ex-PMs attend St Paul's Jubilee service to honour her Majesty's 70 years on throne

By Harry Howard, Mark Duell for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were today joined by five previous Prime Ministers as they attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.

Carrie opted for a bright red Sandro dress, an AJ Gretton Millinery hat and Dune shoes for the historic occasion.

She was pictured walking hand in hand with Mr Johnson up the steps of the Cathedral before the pair took their seats.

Mr Johnson's predecessor Theresa May arrived with her husband Philip, whilst David Cameron - who stepped down after the Brexit referendum in 2016 - was pictured with his wife Samantha.

Also attending was Gordon Brown and his wife Sarah, along with Tony and Cherie Blair.

The two men had a fraught relationship when Mr Blair was Prime Minister and Mr Brown was his Chancellor but the pair were pictured smiling as they spoke to each other inside St Paul's. Mr Brown succeeded Mr Blair as PM in 2007.

Inside St Paul's, Mr and Mrs Blair sat next to Mr Brown and his wife, whilst Mr and Mrs Cameron were to her left.

Mr Johnson and Carrie were seated two rows in front of former Conservative PM John Major, who left Downing Street after five years in office in 1997 following his General Election loss to Mr Blair's New Labour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvmvi_0fzemsXR00
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were today joined by five previous Prime Ministers as they attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral. Seated two rows behind them was former Prime Minister John Major
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLJLW_0fzemsXR00
Mr Johnson's predecessor Theresa May arrived with her husband Philip, whilst David Cameron - who stepped down after the Brexit referendum in 2016 - was pictured with his wife Samantha
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPCw5_0fzemsXR00
David Cameron - who stepped down after the Brexit referendum in 2016 - was pictured with his wife Samantha. Above: The pair arrive at St Paul's 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XtGde_0fzemsXR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Pswm_0fzemsXR00
Inside St Paul's, Mr and Mrs Blair sat next to Mr Brown and his wife, whilst Mr and Mrs Cameron were to her left
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikp2B_0fzemsXR00
Mr Blair and Mr Brown had a fraught relationship when Mr Blair was Prime Minister and Mr Brown was his Chancellor but the pair were pictured smiling as they spoke to each other. Mr Brown succeeded Mr Blair as PM in 2007

Prince Charles is officially representing the 96-year-old monarch at the service in London this morning, which is also being attended by Harry and Meghan for their first joint royal engagement in more than two years.

But the Queen will miss the event following a last-minute decision announced by Buckingham Palace at 7.30pm yesterday after she experienced 'discomfort' during Trooping The Colour events earlier in the day.

There will also be no appearance at St Paul's from Prince Andrew after he tested positive for coronavirus. The Queen will be watching the service from her Berkshire residence, and it will be broadcast nationally on BBC One.

Political guests arrived ahead of the royals, with Cabinet ministers Sajid Javid, Liz Truss and Priti Patel also in attendance.

Soon after, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrived with her husband, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Members of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force lined up on either side of the Great West Door.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seats in the second row of the congregation, with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands, and Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of Princess Margaret, and her family.

Harry and Meghan are seated behind the Earl and Countess of Wessex who are in the front row with their children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Viscount Severn, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Across the aisle, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, who have ornate chairs, have seats alongside them for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence.

Earlier, a member of the Royal Air Force in the military guard of honour lining the steps to St Paul's collapsed, but was able to get to his feet and was helped away. Then, a second member of the military personnel also collapsed, but was also able to get to his feet and was helped away on foot, despite a stretcher being brought out.

The Queen is understood to have had episodic mobility issues yesterday – and, in a statement, Buckingham Palace revealed the Queen 'greatly enjoyed' her birthday parade and flypast but 'did experience some discomfort'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fX2Sy_0fzemsXR00
Tony Blair arrives with his wife Cherie for today's Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral. The pair sat next to Mr Brown and his wife Sarah
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSRXz_0fzemsXR00
Gordon Brown arrives with his wife Sarah at today's Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral. The couple sat next to Mr and Mrs Blair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knl1N_0fzemsXR00
Mr and Mrs Johnson sat next to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who had Home Secretary Priti Patel - dressed in a bright pink outfit - to her left
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejqcd_0fzemsXR00
Mrs May, accompanied by her husband Philip, arrives to attend the Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rtalr_0fzemsXR00
Mr Cameron and his wife Samantha inside St Paul's today. Her Majesty was not able to attend the service after suffering 'discomfort' following yesterday's celebrations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xun59_0fzemsXR00
British Prime MinisterÂ Boris Johnson arrives for the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VoMXl_0fzemsXR00
Carrie opted for a bright red Sandro dress, an AJ Gretton Millinery hat and Dune shoes for the historic occasion. She was pictured walking hand in hand with Mr Johnson up the steps of the Cathedral before the pair took their seats
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LoDAl_0fzemsXR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2Oug_0fzemsXR00
Looking both ways: Mrs Johnson is seen looking beyond her husband during the service at St Paul's Cathedral. In another shot, the PM looks past his wife at Ms Truss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfZMj_0fzemsXR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AhMM_0fzemsXR00

It said: 'Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend.'

It is understood the decision ahead of the service, which begins at 11.30am today, was considered regrettable but sensible due to the length of the journey and time involved and the physical demands the service would require.

Senior members of the monarchy attending this morning also include the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will be joined by the extended royal family.

Tributes will be paid to the Queen's '70 years of faithful and dedicated service' in front of 2,000 people including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Cabinet ministers, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and former prime ministers.

Public service is the theme at the heart of the religious event, with 400 people who are recipients of honours, including NHS and key workers who were recognised for their work during the pandemic, invited.

The Archbishop of York, the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, will deliver the sermon to the congregation after stepping in at the 11th hour after the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, contracted Covid-19.

Hundreds of people gathered outside St Paul's, some wearing Union flag hats and others hanging flags and bunting over the railings on the approach to the cathedral - and many guests had their photographs taken outside the Great West Door, where members of the Royal family are also due to enter the cathedral for the event.

Comments / 0

