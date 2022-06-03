Radio host Woody Whitelaw reveals details of his VERY awkward interview with superstar Jennifer Lopez

KIIS FM radio hosts Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw are well known for their delightful and warm on-air interviews.

And on Friday during the Kyle and Jackie O show, Woody opened up about the time things did not go so well with one A-lister - American superstar Jennifer Lopez.

According to the Celebrity Apprentice Australia star, Jennifer, 52, was in a stormy mood before the interview even got started, only to turn on a charm offensive once it got underway.

Awkward: On Friday during the Kyle and Jackie O show, radio host Woody Whitelaw opened up about the time things did not go so well with one A-lister - American superstar Jennifer Lopez. Pictured: Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw

Woody, 34, made the revelation about the singer and actor during an interview with Kyle Sandilands and Jackie Henderson on KIIS FM.

The drama occurred ten years ago, Woody said, and ironically, the funnymen only got the interview because Kyle and Jackie O were on vacation.

Kyle asked Woody how the interview could have gone so badly since 'J Lo is such a lovely woman, always so positive and uplifting.'

Big star: Woody says Jennifer, 52, was in a stormy mood before the interview even got started. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez performing in Sydney in 2012

Oh dear: Since it was Christmas, Will and Woody had decided to dress as 'Aussie Santas', in shorts and t-shirts for the interview (pictured)

Woody explained that the star had just flown into Sydney and the interview was taking place in 'some dingy room underneath the Rod Laver Arena.'

The comedians were waiting in one room to meet the star, while Jennifer was in another, close enough for Woody and Will to overhear her.

'We heard her stripping paint off the walls,' he said in his usual tongue-cheek manner, 'effectively complaining about the fact that she had to do this interview with these two idiots.'

'We heard her stripping paint off the walls,' he said in his usual tongue-cheek manner, 'effectively complaining about the fact that she had to do this interview with these two idiots'

Since it was Christmas, Will and Woody had decided to dress as 'Aussie Santas', in shorts and t-shirts. They were about to get changed when Jennifer entered.

'She looked at our producer and yelled, ''how long is the interview?"'

After being told it would take ten minutes, Jennifer told them they only had half that time.

After sitting down, Woody says the star then, 'took off her wraparound Prada glasses and made eye contact.'

Eye-balling: After sitting down, Woody says the star then, 'took off her wraparound Prada glasses and made eye contact'

'We were very nervous,' he said, 'but she could really turn it on...[and], she was the warmest, best interview we've had.'

Radio stars Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw have amassed an army of fans since they launched their national drive show in 2018.

The comedy duo's popularity has clearly paid off, as the Australian Radio Network announced on Sunday that it has extended their contracts until 2023.