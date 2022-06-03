ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Radio host Woody Whitelaw reveals details of his VERY awkward interview with superstar Jennifer Lopez

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

KIIS FM radio hosts Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw are well known for their delightful and warm on-air interviews.

And on Friday during the Kyle and Jackie O show, Woody opened up about the time things did not go so well with one A-lister - American superstar Jennifer Lopez.

According to the Celebrity Apprentice Australia star, Jennifer, 52, was in a stormy mood before the interview even got started, only to turn on a charm offensive once it got underway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Xi7V_0fzektUa00
Awkward: On Friday during the Kyle and Jackie O show, radio host Woody Whitelaw opened up about the time things did not go so well with one A-lister - American superstar Jennifer Lopez. Pictured: Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw 

Woody, 34, made the revelation about the singer and actor during an interview with Kyle Sandilands and Jackie Henderson on KIIS FM.

The drama occurred ten years ago, Woody said, and ironically, the funnymen only got the interview because Kyle and Jackie O were on vacation.

Kyle asked Woody how the interview could have gone so badly since 'J Lo is such a lovely woman, always so positive and uplifting.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47PITL_0fzektUa00
Big star: Woody says Jennifer, 52, was in a stormy mood before the interview even got started. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez performing in Sydney in 2012
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jWUJ_0fzektUa00
Oh dear: Since it was Christmas, Will and Woody had decided to dress as 'Aussie Santas', in shorts and t-shirts for the interview (pictured) 

Woody explained that the star had just flown into Sydney and the interview was taking place in 'some dingy room underneath the Rod Laver Arena.'

The comedians were waiting in one room to meet the star, while Jennifer was in another, close enough for Woody and Will to overhear her.

'We heard her stripping paint off the walls,' he said in his usual tongue-cheek manner, 'effectively complaining about the fact that she had to do this interview with these two idiots.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npEMk_0fzektUa00
'We heard her stripping paint off the walls,' he said in his usual tongue-cheek manner, 'effectively complaining about the fact that she had to do this interview with these two idiots'

Since it was Christmas, Will and Woody had decided to dress as 'Aussie Santas', in shorts and t-shirts. They were about to get changed when Jennifer entered.

'She looked at our producer and yelled, ''how long is the interview?"'

After being told it would take ten minutes, Jennifer told them they only had half that time.

After sitting down, Woody says the star then, 'took off her wraparound Prada glasses and made eye contact.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kV0Pd_0fzektUa00
Eye-balling: After sitting down, Woody says the star then, 'took off her wraparound Prada glasses and made eye contact'

'We were very nervous,' he said, 'but she could really turn it on...[and], she was the warmest, best interview we've had.'

Radio stars Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw have amassed an army of fans since they launched their national drive show in 2018.

The comedy duo's popularity has clearly paid off, as the Australian Radio Network announced on Sunday that it has extended their contracts until 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32UNlI_0fzektUa00
'We were very nervous,' he said, 'but she could really turn it on...[and], she was the warmest, best interview we've had'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

When a royal child misbehaves, a mother is blamed. She shouldn't be

One star shone brightly at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, an extended weekend of parades, church services, a derby, a pageant and pomp and circumstance marking Her Majesty The Queen's 70 years of service. The Queen herself did not attend the weekend festivities (though people waved gamely at a hologram in a gilded carriage, in an attraction that could give Disney World a run for its money). The palace ascribed the absence of the elderly monarch, who survived COVID earlier this year, to "episodic mobility issues."
Daily Mail

Queen 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' and used 'all her will power' to avoid breaking down in public for the first time in her life as she greeted thousands of admirers on Buckingham Palace balcony, body language expert says

The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down', body language expert Judi James said.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A family affair! Princess Eugenie's son August, 1, and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, 6, make their first official appearances as they join their parents at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Princess Eugenie's son August and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie have made their first official appearances at a royal family event when joining their parents at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant today. Eugenie, 32, could be seen bouncing son August, one, on her knee while attending the event alongside her husband Jack...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Kyle Sandilands
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Host#Radio Stars#Celebrity Apprentice#Kiis Fm#Aussie Santas
Daily Mail

A surprise royal guest! Eagle-eyed fans spotted one-year-old Lucas Tindall with his parents Mike and Zara at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant - but he appears to have been taken home before it got too late

Royal enthusiasts have shared their delight after noticing one-year-old Lucas Tindall in the crowd alongside his parents Mike and Zara during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant last night. The young royal appeared to enjoy a dance with his mum and dad before seemingly being whisked off home - with fans online...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

All grown up! Ariana Richards, 42, who was 13 when she starred in 1993's Jurassic Park, is glamorous at Jurassic World: Dominion premiere... after quitting Hollywood in 2013 to become a painter

She played the curious and computer savvy child Lex in the 1993 movie Jurassic Park, which was the first flick from the famed film franchise. And on Monday evening Ariana Richards proved she is all grown up as she appeared on the carpet at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood that also saw Laura Dern, Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum attend.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Princess Charlotte steps in for Queen and corrects George’s posture during Platinum Jubilee

Princess Charlotte adorably stepped in and corrected Prince George’s posture while they stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen on Sunday (5 June).As the national anthem “God Save The Queen” played in the background, George briefly placed his hand on the ledge in front of him.Looking at that, Charlotte swiftly nudged her older brother with her shoulder asking him to stand straight.George responded to his sister’s hint by putting his arms by his side and fixing his posture.The young royals were accompanied on the Buckingham Palace balcony by their parents Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their younger...
Daily Mail

Reese Witherspoon stands out in a lavender-colored pantsuit while attending a photocall for Where The Crawdads Sing in West Hollywood

Reese Witherspoon attended a photocall for Where The Crawdads Sing in West Hollywood on Tuesday. The 46-year-old performer cut a seriously stylish figure while appearing at the promotional event, during which she was joined by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith. The actress served as a producer on the forthcoming...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Daily Mail

Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp for posting montage on TikTok thanking his fans for their support and declares 'women's rights are moving backward' as a result of his defamation trial verdict

Amber Heard has reacted with disgust to her ex-husband Johnny Depp crowing about his victory in their defamation trial, after he joined TikTok to thank his fans for their support and proclaim they were 'moving forward'. The 58-year-old actor posted a video compilation on Tuesday on the platform, where he...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's one-time Los Angeles penthouse hits market for $1.76 million ... following defamation trial between former spouses

A downtown Los Angeles penthouse formerly lived in by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is set to go on sale for $1.76 million on Friday. The one-bedroom, two-bathroom, which spans 1,780 sq. feet, is located in the Eastern Columbia Building, where Depp, 58, once owned five properties, which he sold for a sum of $12.78 million in the wake of his 2016 parting with Heard, 36, according to the New York Post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix pictured reading script as new movie’s announced

Joaquin Phoenix has been pictured reading the script to Joker 2, which is officially happening.It’s been unknown whether Phillips planned to make a follow-up to his 2019 film, which won Phoenix a Best Actor Oscar.However, the director revealed he was moving ahead with the project by sharing the cover of the script co-written by Phillips and Scott Silver on Instagram.This image revealed the film’s working title as Joker: Folie à Deux.Excitingly, another image confirmed Phoenix’s return. He can be seen in the photo, cigarette in mouth while reading the script.Joker followed Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and...
Daily Mail

'Is that a weird thought?' Andy Cohen suggests his two kids can 'defrost' his remaining embryos and 'raise their sibling' if they can't conceive their own children in the future

Andy Cohen has revealed that he has 'a few' embryos left that he is willing to pass down to his children when they want to start families of their own. The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, opened up about his remaining embryos while chatting about his children — three-year-old Ben and five-week-old Lucy — on Monday's episode of Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

383K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy