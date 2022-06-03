ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Recent shark sighting leads Long Island town to launch new shoreline patrol

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1C9L_0fzegSQZ00

The Town of Hempstead launched a new 'shark patrol' Friday following a recent sighting.

On Memorial Day, a fisherman spotted a mako shark in the waters off of Point Lookout.

IIn response, Supervisor Don Clavin said the Hempstead Town Shark Patrol will be deployed to help keep people safe.

"We are actually investing in a crew that will now hit the waters, go on the shoreline, up and down the area of this coast and see if they can spot any sharks in the region," Clavin said.

This summer lifeguards will closely monitor the shoreline for sharks with the help of a personal watercraft that was bought by the town.

Bay Constable will also be on the lookout.

Additionally, lifeguard chairs will now be color-coded to make it easier for people to reunite when separated.

Hempstead officials said that shark sightings have risen dramatically the last two years.

Town officials said shark sightings have been most common in July and August and have led to beach closures.

Now officials are most concerned about bull sharks because they follow bait fish.

MORE NEWS: Mayor sends stern letter to NYC employees: 'Report to work in person'

Mayor Eric Adams' office sent a stern letter to New York City's employees reminding them they must return to work in person.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 3

Related
natureworldnews.com

Shark Patrol Operation Mobilized in Long Island Following Shark Sightings

Shark sightings over the Memorial Day weekend forced local authorities to launch the fin finder program known as Hempstead Town Shark Patrol on Long Island, New York. The operation was announced after a fisherman in the town saw a 10-foot-long shortfin mako shark near the Point Lookout site on Long Beach Barrier Island on Monday, May 30.
ANIMALS
PIX11

NY preps for shark season with more drones, vigilance

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A number of factors, including warming ocean temperatures, are contributing to an expected proliferation of sharks along the New York coastline this summer. In response, the state has expanded a drone program designed to keep track of them. Scientists say sharks are swimming north to cooler waters earlier than usual. A […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

This Landscape Hotel In Upstate New York Is The Perfect Destination To Find A Moment Of Zen

Piaule Catskill will heighten your peace of mind with its luxurious cabin lifestyle and its proximity to nature. Have you ever experienced a time when you longed for a moment of true peace and silence? We all have. Living in New York City can undoubtedly be exciting and fun, but there are times when the liveliness becomes exhausting and sometimes even frustrating as it becomes difficult to find a moment to yourself outside of your apartment. Oftentimes, when New Yorkers are seeking a moment of zen, they head upstate for a weekend escape. Just minutes away from the Kaaterskill Falls, where visitors can hike amongst breathtaking views and follow trails to the bottom of a waterfall, is Piaule Catskill – a landscape hotel made up of 24 luxurious cabins.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Long Beach, NY
Point Lookout, NY
Government
Hempstead, NY
Pets & Animals
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
Hempstead, NY
Government
City
Hempstead, NY
City
Point Lookout, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Shoreline#Mako Shark
fox5ny.com

NY pet shops balk at ban on selling dogs, cats, rabbits

If signed into law, a bill banning the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in New York could put Selmer's Pet Land in Huntington Station out of business, the owner said. Jessica Selmer takes pride in what she calls the safe sale of live companion animals, which she said accounts for 80% of sales at the more-than-80-year-old shop. While the third-generation owner of the pet store is pro-rescue, she said that just isn't for everyone.
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
TBR News Media

Nature Matters: Ospreys and Eagles

I vividly remember the first time I saw an Osprey (also called the Fish Hawk due to the fact their diet is, with very rare exception, entirely comprised of fish). As a ten-year-old, a friend and I were birding on the back side of Miller’s Pond in Smithtown, now a county park off of Maple Avenue, but at that time a private estate. We came along the edge of small stream that fed the pond, still hidden a little bit by a shrub thicket of stream-side sweet pepperbush. Peering across the stream we noticed a HUGE bird (isn’t everything bigger when you’re small?) perched on top of a dead tree with an orange object wriggling in its feet. Well, the object was a nice-sized carp, the feet were actually very sharp talons, and the big bird holding the carp was an Osprey.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Register Citizen

Four state parks closed after reaching capacity, DEEP says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. State parks are reaching capacity as people turn out to enjoy sunny skies and relatively cooler temperatures for early June. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced that at least four state parks are closed due to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.7 The Hawk

A new warning system is hitting the Jersey Shore

Last year in South Seaside Park in Berkley Township, Keith Pinto was killed by a lightning strike. He was a lifeguard there and was only 19 years old. It happened at White Sands Beach by 21st Avenue on August 30. Eight people, four of them lifeguards, were struck by the lightning but only Pinto died.
BRICK, NJ
whiteplainscnr.com

CDC URGES RETURN TO MASK-WEARING INDOORS IN WESTCHESTER, SUFFOLK, NASSAU,PUTNAM,ORANGE, SULLIVAN COUNTIES.

WPCNR COVID DAILY. By John F. Bailey. June 5, 2022:. The Daily Voice (https://dailyvoice.com/new-york/nassau/news/covid-19-cdc-now-recommends-wearing-masks-indoors-in-these-16-ny-counties/834205/ reported this morning on its website that the Center for Disease Control has returned to recommending masks be worn indoors in the Mid-Hudson Counties of Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties and Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy