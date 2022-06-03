ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

CCHS senior Daniel Olson is 'ecstatic' to join U.S. Naval Academy

By Lon Austin
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jc4HB_0fzegBfS00 Daniel Olson, who was commander of the CCHS NJROTC program as a senior, is excited to be joining the U.S. Naval Academy.

Crook County High School senior Daniel Olson has signed to attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsXpa_0fzegBfS00 Olson, who competed in cross country and track and field at Crook County High School, was also in the school's Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) program, where he was the commander his senior year.

Olson said that he has wanted to attend the academy since he was in sixth grade and took a number of steps to ensure that his dream could happen.

"I got my Eagle Scout, I was in the ROTC at the high school and was the company commander, and took on as many extracurricular activities as possible just to build my resume," he said. "Then, I pushed myself academically. So, I have been building my resume to get in there since sixth grade."

To get into the U.S. Naval Academy, students need to be nominated for a position. Those nominations are usually made by an individual's congressional representative. However, because of his position with the CCHS NJROTC program, Olson was nominated by Naval Science teacher Scott Svoboda.

In addition to the nomination process, there is also an extensive screening program before nominees are accepted to the academy.

Olson will not necessarily participate in a collegiate athletic program while at the academy, but he is looking into possibly joining either the sailing or parachute team. He plans on studying either aerospace engineering or political science.

"You have to get medically cleared, which is a long process," Olson said. "Then you have to do physical screening tests, and then finally just submit your full application."

Olson added that he was very excited when he finally got the news that he had been accepted.

"I'm ecstatic," he said. "When I saw it on my online portal, I called my parents and it was probably the most emotional I have been in a long time. It was overwhelming. A lot of hard work paid off. Thank you to my parents and my teachers."

Comments / 1

Related
Central Oregonian

Crook County wrestling coach Jake Gonzales named 5A's top coach

After a second-place finish at state, Crook County wrestling coach Jake Gonzales was named OSAA's 5A Coach of the Year.Crook County High School head wrestling coach Jake Gonzales was recently named the 2021-2022 OSAA Class 5A Wrestling Coach of the Year by the Oregon Coaches Association. The award was given out at the annual Oregon Coaches Association banquet, which was held Saturday, May 21, at the Club Level of Autzen Stadium on the campus of University of Oregon in Eugene. "I think it's good," coach Gonzales said of the award. "I think that shows that we are doing the right...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Marv Sumner named 2022 Crooked River Grand Marshal

Sumner has a love for rodeo, and will get to enjoy rodeo this summer in a way he never has before, thanks to his new title. Marv Sumner loves basketball. His love of that sport was no more evident than when he spearheaded an effort last year to renovate the basketball courts at Ochoco Creek Park, an effort that took a lot of fundraising and a lot of planning.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Would angry voters oust incumbents? (Hint: No)

Polls showing a deeply disgruntled electorate failed to predict was actually happened at the May primary election. Now that Clackamas County has mostly finished counting its ballots, Oregon 5th District Congressman Kurt Schrader is just about the only metro area incumbent to be defeated in the primary election. He lost the Democratic nomination to challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner by 56% to 44%. Washington County Auditor John Hutzler was the only other incumbent defeated in regional, county or city races in the metro area. The fact that so few incumbents lost is puzzling, given the mood of the voters. Multiple polls...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Crook County, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Government
Crook County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Education
County
Crook County, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County Cowgirls put four players on All-IMC softball teams

Led by sophomore Tylee Cossitt, the Crook County Cowgirls placed four players onto the 2022 All-IMC softball teams.Despite finishing fifth in the Intermountain Conference, the Crook County High School softball team put a solid contingent of players onto the all-league team. Leading the way for the Cowgirls was sophomore Tylee Cossitt, who was named to the all-league first team as an infielder. Senior outfielder Mikinley Puckett, an outfielder, and junior infielder Katelynn Weaver were both named to the IMC second team. The final Cowgirl to earn all-league honors was freshman Chloe McKenzie, an outfielder, who received honorable mention. A D...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Riverside trash would be a federal offense

Willamette Riverkeeper, a Portland-based group, wants Oregon state environmental regulators to make rules declaring riverside trash to be in violation of the federal Clean Water Act. The organization announced on Friday that it had petitioned the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and its governing board, the Environmental Quality Commission,...
OREGON STATE
PLANetizen

Oregon to Reform Parking Requirements in 61 Cities

Bend is one of the cities that will have totally new flexibility for parking requirements if the Land Conservation and Development Commission approves the Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules in July. | Andy Melton / Flickr. Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission is in the process of approving a major...
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Naval Academy#Highschool#Cchs Njrotc#Crook County High School#Eagle Scout
cannonbeachgazette.com

Horse Virus: 'Highly contagious' disease found in Oregon

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) reports one case of Equine Herpesvirus (EHV-1) is confirmed in Clackamas County. The EHV-1 virus is highly contagious and spreads via aerosolized secretions from infected coughing horses, direct and indirect contact with nasal secretions, and fetal fluids. There are currently nine known EHVs, according...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Tygh Valley grows into prominent ranching area

Area, located between Maupin and The Dalles, grew from an early Indian gathering site during late 1800s. Tygh Valley is located between Maupin and The Dalles. It was a popular gathering area for the Tygh sub-group of the Tenino Indians. The Tygh are now part of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. White River flows through the valley of open grassland. The site is along the route of the Barlow Cutoff on the old Oregon Trail.
TYGH VALLEY, OR
Portland Tribune

Read off the beaten path this summer at the Crook County Library

Each year, we work within a general theme for the Summer Reading Program, and this year's is 'Read Beyond the Beaten Path.'. It's June at the library, which means staff have been busy getting ready for our annual Summer Reading Program. We are excited for a return to "business as normal" in 2022, with our fun reading challenges and a full slate of engaging special events for all ages.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
pnwag.net

EHV1 Confirmed In Clackamas County

According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Equine Herpesvirus has been confirmed in Clackamas County. ODA said the after exhibiting neurologic symptoms, the owners called a veterinarian to examine the animal and collect a sample for testing. The horse was later humanely euthanized. A California Laboratory confirmed EHV-1 on May 31st.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Fentanyl traffickers from Clackamas County arrested for trafficking drugs in Central Oregon

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team arrests Clackamas couple who are believed to supply the Central Oregon region with illegal drugsTwo Clackamas County residents who are believed to be trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon were arrested during a traffic stop in Redmond Wednesday. According to a police report, on June 1, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE) concluded a short-term investigation with the arrest of Johnny Stavrakis, age 39, and his wife, Martha Stavrakis, age 42, both of Gladstone. During a concurrent investigation, drug agents identified the husband and wife as fentanyl traffickers in the Central...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond climbing guide dies after 1,500- to 2,500-foot fall on California’s Mount Shasta

A climbing guide from Redmond suffered fatal injuries in a fall while she was tethered to two other climbers Monday at Northern California’s Mount Shasta, the first of four rescue efforts on the 14,180-foot peak in 24 hours, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The post Redmond climbing guide dies after 1,500- to 2,500-foot fall on California’s Mount Shasta appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
199
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy