CCHS senior Daniel Olson is 'ecstatic' to join U.S. Naval Academy

Daniel Olson, who was commander of the CCHS NJROTC program as a senior, is excited to be joining the U.S. Naval Academy.

Crook County High School senior Daniel Olson has signed to attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Olson, who competed in cross country and track and field at Crook County High School, was also in the school's Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) program, where he was the commander his senior year.

Olson said that he has wanted to attend the academy since he was in sixth grade and took a number of steps to ensure that his dream could happen.

"I got my Eagle Scout, I was in the ROTC at the high school and was the company commander, and took on as many extracurricular activities as possible just to build my resume," he said. "Then, I pushed myself academically. So, I have been building my resume to get in there since sixth grade."

To get into the U.S. Naval Academy, students need to be nominated for a position. Those nominations are usually made by an individual's congressional representative. However, because of his position with the CCHS NJROTC program, Olson was nominated by Naval Science teacher Scott Svoboda.

In addition to the nomination process, there is also an extensive screening program before nominees are accepted to the academy.

Olson will not necessarily participate in a collegiate athletic program while at the academy, but he is looking into possibly joining either the sailing or parachute team. He plans on studying either aerospace engineering or political science.

"You have to get medically cleared, which is a long process," Olson said. "Then you have to do physical screening tests, and then finally just submit your full application."

Olson added that he was very excited when he finally got the news that he had been accepted.

"I'm ecstatic," he said. "When I saw it on my online portal, I called my parents and it was probably the most emotional I have been in a long time. It was overwhelming. A lot of hard work paid off. Thank you to my parents and my teachers."