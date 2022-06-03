ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Five seniors from Crook County High School sign letters of intent

By Lon Austin
 5 days ago

As the 2021-22 school year wraps up, five more Crook County seniors have announced their plans to play college sports.

Five seniors from Crook County High School have recently signed letters of intent to continue playing the sports they love in college.

These students will each be competing in different sports at their next stops. While three will continue with mainstream sports such as football, wrestling, and track and field, two others are taking the less beaten paths of rodeo and e-sports.

Christian Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1dIi_0fzeg3gt00

Crook County senior Christian Taylor has signed a letter of intent to compete in e-sports (electronic sports) at Bushnell University in Eugene.

E-sports are a rapidly growing extracurricular activity, which allows teams of collegians to participate against other schools in computer gaming competition. Taylor, who plans to major in secondary education with a focus on language arts, expects to compete in Fortnite, Overwatch and Apex Legends. However, his emphasis will probably be on the game of Fortnite.

In collegiate competitions, Overwatch is generally played with teams of five to six, while Fortnite is played in teams of two with an alternate available in case one player is unable to finish a game for any reason. Taylor noted that he does not know how many people will be on an Apex Legends, team as that game is new to the collegiate scene.

"I'm pretty excited about it," said Taylor, who received a $1,000 scholarship, with additional compensation potentially available depending on his success in competition. "I will focus on Fortnite because that's what needs the most people right now. I would say I'm well rounded in all three. I understand each individual game, the mechanics, how it works."

Bushnell University is an NAIA school that competes in the Cascade Collegiate Conference in most sports.

Tienna Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zk7Wl_0fzeg3gt00

Tienna Quinn has recently signed a letter of intent to compete in track and field at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City.

Quinn, who competed in soccer as well as track at CCHS, also plans to try out for the soccer team at the junior college, which competes in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

Quinn plans to study welding at the school and is unsure if she will continue to attend college once she has completed the two-year program.

She will compete in both the 400 and long jump at the school, and she could potentially also compete in other sprints or the relays.

The school is currently paying for half of her tuition, but Quinn noted that if she makes the soccer team, the school may pay her full tuition.

"I'm really excited," Quinn said. "I think it will be a good experience for me. I didn't see it coming. This was not my original plan, so it's super cool. I did not plan on welding, but it was an interest, and I've always wanted to do a hands-on (job)."

Mitch Warren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kp4br_0fzeg3gt00

CCHS senior Mitch Warren has signed a letter of intent to attend Southern Oregon University, in Ashland, on a wrestling scholarship.

Warren, who placed second at 120 pounds at this year's OSAA Class 5A State Championships, plans to study history at the university.

"This is amazing," Warren said. "I've always wanted to wrestle in college and I'm there now. I like the school. I talked to quite a few schools, but this one was the best fit for me and had good workout partners."

Southern Oregon University is an NAIA school that participates in the Cascade Collegiate Conference in all sports except football.

Kyree Willis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GySkh_0fzeg3gt00

Crook County senior Kyree Willis has signed a letter of intent to play football at Southern Oregon University in Ashland.

Willis, who played safety and wide receiver for the Cowboys, is expected to be a safety at Southern Oregon, which competes in the Frontier League in Football. However, he said that he would like to also try his hand at receiving and would be happy to play both offense and defense.

Willis plans on studying communications and, ultimately, sports media at the university.

"If football doesn't work out, there is always the opportunity to just talk about the game instead of playing it," Willis said, adding that he would like to someday become an NFL announcer.

He had originally planned on attending Laney Community College in Oakland, California, but saw his plans change when he was offered a chance to play at Southern Oregon.

"It was actually pretty coincidental," Willis said. "Southern Oregon's coach came up at the last minute and picked me up, so I'm really happy about that. I'm truly blessed by God."

Wyatt Wood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQ55W_0fzeg3gt00

Crook County High School senior Wyatt Wood has signed a letter of intent to compete in rodeo at California Polytechnic State University — better known as Cal Poly — in San Louis Obispo, California.

Wood plans to study agricultural science at the Division I university, which competes in the Big Sky Conference in most sports; however, rodeo is not an NCAA-sponsored program.

"I fell in love with it within a couple days of being down there," Wood said of choosing to attend Cal Poly. "I'm pretty excited. I've always wanted to rodeo in college — just rodeo in general. Opportunities happened and doors opened and Cal Poly is where I chose."

Wood added that he wants to thank his parents for their support of both his educational opportunities and his passion for rodeo.

