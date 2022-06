How much can local officials do about gun violence? If there is any solution soon, it may have to come from them. Congress is debating very narrow gun reforms at best. Many states have been peeling away gun regulations. Ohio is one example. The state recently made it easier to carry a gun without a permit. Cincinnati, Ohio, still hopes to reduce gun violence this summer. And Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is on the line to talk about that. Mayor Pureval, welcome.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO