INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the fifth day in a row, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Indiana hit a new record high, according to data from GasBuddy. As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the average price was $4.99 per gallon. That’s almost one cent higher than Saturday’s high price, nearly 41 cents more than one week ago, almost 80 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.92 more than in 2021, according to figures from GasBuddy.

2 DAYS AGO