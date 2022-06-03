ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

WashCo Jail: Third inmate death in two months unprecedented

By Troy Shinn
The Times
The Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWepG_0fzecSZP00 A third inmate has died while in custody at the Washington County Jail, mirroring a nationwide trend.

A third inmate has died at the Washington County Jail in less than two months, mirroring a pattern of increased in-custody deaths that has been reported across the nation.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement released Thursday, June 2, that a 51-year-old man died while waiting to complete the booking process.

The man arrived at the jail shortly after 7 a.m. on June 1, according to the jail. "While waiting to complete the booking process, deputies noticed the man was not breathing while seated in the holding area."

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted life-saving efforts and were assisted by paramedics, who arrived shortly after. The agency is still trying to contact next of kin and has not released the man's identity yet.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on Wednesday, sheriff's office said, but have not yet released a cause of death.

Three inmates have died died at the jail in under two months. The first was Bryce Bybee, 22, on April 17. The second was 35-year-old Crystal Leuenberger, who died less than 24 hours after she was booked at the jail on May 23 on suspicion of violating her parole.

"This is unprecedented for our jail," Sheriff Pat Garrett said in a prepared statement. "As I continue my commitment to transparency and improvement, I will arrange an outside entity to conduct an additional review separate from the (Major Crimes Team) investigation."

The sheriff's office also notes that, as of June 1, NaphCare became the jail health care provider after earning the contract earlier this year. Before that, Correction Health Partners provided medical care at the jail for two years.

National media reports show that this spike in inmate deaths is not just being felt in Washington County.

The Seattle Times reported last month that more people died in custody during the first four months of 2022 than during all of last year, with five dying since December. At least three of them were ruled a suicide and one was an overdose.

In Georgia, a record number of deaths were reported in jails across the state in 2021, according to the University of Georgia's WUGA 91.7 and 94.5 FM radio station. Many of them were ruled a suicide, as well.

The Oregon Medical Examiner's Office said that "For all of these individuals, cause of death is pending further studies."

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with details obtained from the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.

Comments / 4

Related
Central Oregonian

Fentanyl traffickers from Clackamas County arrested for trafficking drugs in Central Oregon

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team arrests Clackamas couple who are believed to supply the Central Oregon region with illegal drugsTwo Clackamas County residents who are believed to be trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon were arrested during a traffic stop in Redmond Wednesday. According to a police report, on June 1, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE) concluded a short-term investigation with the arrest of Johnny Stavrakis, age 39, and his wife, Martha Stavrakis, age 42, both of Gladstone. During a concurrent investigation, drug agents identified the husband and wife as fentanyl traffickers in the Central...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Suspected burglar found hiding in bathroom

The Tigard Police Department describes calls for service between May 15-21, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, May 15 A fraud was reported from a store in the 9500 block of Southwest Washington Square Road, where a woman fraudulently returned high-end merchandise to get a credit with the store. The fraud wasn't discovered until after the customer left. Two cars were involved in a rear-end crash on...
TIGARD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

New photo released of Kyron Horman 12 years after his disappearance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities have released a new age-progressed photo of a boy missing from Portland since June 4, 2010. Saturday marks the 12-year anniversary of the disappearance of Kyron Horman. He was last seen at Skyline Elementary School attending the school’s science fair. He was seven-years-old at the time.
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: Box cutter threats lead to arrest

The Tualatin Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, May 24 Offers served a man in the 8500 block of Southwest Tualatin Road with an arrest warrant. A man reported that his catalytic converter was damaged in the 19700 block of Southwest Boones Ferry Road. Wednesday, May 25 Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the...
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon man gets life sentence for Portland shooting death

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who killed another man and wounded two others in a shooting as people left a concert at an indoor arena in Portland has been sentenced to life in prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Robert Jay James received the sentence Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond man, 22, arrested on murder, burglary, other charges in killing of Cloverdale woman

A 22-year-old Redmond man who asked a Sisters-area property owner to call for paramedics Friday afternoon was arrested on second-degree murder and other charges in the killing earlier this week of a 55-year-old Cloverdale woman on her property, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Redmond man, 22, arrested on murder, burglary, other charges in killing of Cloverdale woman appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Garrett
West Linn Tidings

West Linn man arrested in child predator sting

Washington County Sheriff's Office warns there may be more victims of four arrested menThis story has been updated from its original version. A 39-year-old West Linn man was arrested along with three other men Thursday, June 2, in a child predator sting by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Jeremy Clingman, 39, of West Linn, Alvaro Lopez Gudiel, 48, of Aloha, Thomas Hoffmeister, 34, of Aloha, and Andrew Grabhorn, 32, of Battle Ground, Washington, were arrested after agreeing to meet for sex with officers posing as underage boys and girls, according to the sheriff's office. The four men are charged with felonies of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree. "Detectives are concerned there may be more victims of these four individuals and are asking anyone with additional information to call the sheriff's office at 503-846-2700," a press release stated. The sheriff's office encouraged parents to talk to their children about online safety and the social media apps they may be using. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
kptv.com

7 arrested in Salem shoplifting sting

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - Seven people have been arrested for allegedly shoplifting items from a Salem-area Target, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspects range in age from 26 to 41 years old. Over $1,000 in merchandise was recovered, according to police, including a shopping cart full of Tide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Prison#County Jail#Seattle
987thebull.com

Suspect Charged In Two Portland Murders

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a man shot and killed two men within 10 days of each other. 30-year-old Nycole Griffin was shot at Southeast 9th and Ash on April 24th and died at the hospital after being transported by private vehicle. Morgan “Max” Victor was shot in an...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Woodburn Independent

Loose dog shot in Hubbard

Hubbard Police shoot a loose dog after officer was bitten while trying to corral itGood morning Hubbard. As many of you already know, we had an unfortunate event occur last evening (June 1). We had two Hubbard Police officers on duty who came across a dog at large outside the Hubbard City Hall. While attempting to secure the animal one of our officers was attacked. The accompanying officer needed to shoot the dog to stop the attack. The officer who obtained the injury was transported to the hospital and as of this morning is recovering and will be ok. It was unfortunate the responding officers had to resort to deadly force to stop the attack, but because of the quick reaction of the accompanying officer, he was able to prevent a more serious injury or even an attack on a resident. I would like to remind residents to please ensure your dogs are safely secured in their yards or homes. This incident was very unfortunate and preventable. Charles Rostocil -- Hubbard mayor {loadposition sub-article-01}
HUBBARD, OR
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
172
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy