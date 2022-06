The legislative session in Albany just ended, but the finger pointing has only gotten started. State lawmakers are blaming their colleagues in the five boroughs for failing to support Sammy’s Law — a bill that would have allowed New York City to set its own speed limits below 25 miles per hour, and which advocates, pols, and even the mayor had long sought amid one of the deadliest years for traffic violence since the start of Vision Zero.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO