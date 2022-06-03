Tucker HS to host athletics open house event June 7

The J.R. Tucker athletics program will host an open house for middle- and high-school students Tuesday, June 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., during which physicals for middle school and high school will be available for $25 apiece, with proceeds benefiting the Tucker trainer. Attendees also will be able to tour the school’s new athletic facilities.

