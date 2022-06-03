Taking the next step

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

The Marlboro Academy graduating class chose Jim Hudson, an English teacher at the school, to be their commencement speaker on May 28 at their ceremony. In his Commencement Address, he said, "I challenge each of you to dare greatly, finding your passion, remembering not to let that passion become an obsession...

CHERAW – Northeastern Technical College student Abbey Locklear of Bennettsville was recently named to the Phi Theta Kappa South Carolina All-State Academic Team. Locklear was among the state's highest achieving college students recognized at the annual awards ceremony held April 20 in Columbia. Locklear is a nursing student...
LAURINBURG — Throughout the month of June, Scotland Regional Hospice will be joining organizations from across the nation in celebrating the work of Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs). Hospice CNAs provide companionship and personal care to terminally-ill patients. This personal care includes changing bedding, changing clothing, bathing, and feeding. This...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Organizers of the 2nd annual Myrtle Beach Pride picnic said the turnout for Sunday's event at the Tidal Creek Brewhouse was "phenomenal" and gave the community a chance to support the LGBTQ+ community. One couple, who is engaged, said they enjoyed the picnic. "It makes me very comfortable of who […]
BLENHEIM– Forty grill masters from Marlboro County, South Carolina and across the United States will return to Blenheim on June 18 for the sixth annual Marlboro County Country Cookoff. Gates will open at noon on the grounds of We Get It Together Caterers, 3591 Hwy 38 in Blenheim, with...
"M" is for Marlboro County (480 square miles; 2020 population 26,376). Marlboro County was formed in 1785 and named for John Churchill, the duke of Marlboro. Retaining the same general dimensions for much of its existence, the county is bounded by the Great Pee Dee River on the west, North Carolina on the north and northeast, and Dillon County on the southeast. The Cheraw Indians occupied the area prior to European settlement. Among the early settlers were Welsh Baptists from Pennsylvania that settled the area that became the Welsh Neck. In 1819, Bennettsville became the county seat. In the 1880s D.D. McColl opened the Bank of Marlboro and established cotton mills in Bennettsville and McColl. In the twenty-first century, Marlboro County has continued its economic development while preserving its considerable architectural heritage and scenic beauty.
Jaheem McLaurin of Bennettsville took part in a Maymester Trip sponsored by the Opportunity Scholars Program at The University of South Carolina from May 13-20. McLaurin studied the mental health stigma and comparison between Costa Rica and the United States. McLaurin stayed with a host family to get fully emerged in Costa Rica. He also was able to visit historical sites and national museums. McLaurin said the time in Costa Rica was very interesting. "From meeting our host family to enjoying the beautiful scenery, I have taken in every moment," he said. "I am forever grateful for this Study Abroad Opportunity and I am so glad that I came. Forever To Thee!"
Denver Stacy is the father of Jenna Dukes. Dukes is running for District 1 County Council. District 1 is located in Little River – North Myrtle Beach. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Derrick Gore of the (Gore Family) from Brooksville to greater Allsbrook Communities (in Little River to just west of NMB) expressed his concerns about a post Denver Stacy placed on Facebook July 5, 2015 in support of Dylann Roof. Roof was the shooter who killed 9 people at a Bible Study in Charleston, S.C. on June 17, 2015.
The "woke" City of Myrtle Beach continues to attempt to buy the North Myrtle Beach County Council seat. Myrtle Beach is the second most liberal city in S.C. behind Charleston. Last year, the Myrtle Beach Mayor told her residents that she believed: If little boys see themselves as...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — An Upstate South Carolina man was surprised to learn he won $500,000 when he cashed in his Powerball ticket. Lottery officials said he knew he won more than $500 but when staff in Columbia realized just how much they invited him to scan the ticket to see the prize for himself.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A new home decor store is taking over a former farm-to-table food emporium in East Cooper. Frank Pacera and wife Sonya plan to open Heavens Marketplace later this summer in the former Boone Hall Farms Market space at 2521 Highway 17, according to Vitre Stephens with the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, which handled the leasing transaction.
One of the most visited destinations in the country, people flock to the balmy South Atlantic coast of South Carolina for its subtropical climate, its long wide sandy beaches, its collection of excellent restaurants, its many golf courses, its outlet shopping and the lively and fun atmosphere. If you want to stay in some of the best hotels in the area, from boutique-style accommodation to sleek and modern resorts, here are cool and unusual hotels to stay in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina…
Editor's note: This story has been updated as officials have not released the victim's sex at this time. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have begun a homicide investigation after authorities found a 24-year-old shot to death Sunday night. Nicaree Ashonn Wilson of Florence died in the shooting, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A confusing intersection in the Murrells Inlet-Garden City area will get some help from Horry County leaders. During the Horry County Council's Tuesday meeting, council members voted unanimously on a resolution to include the U.S. 17 Business and Tadlock Drive connector intersection under the county's hospitality project plan. It will allocate over $3.9 million to help fund changes to the intersection.
ROCKINGHAM — A young bear was killed trying to cross the road in the middle of town late Saturday. The black bear had been reportedly seen on Rockingham Road prior to being fatally hit by a vehicle on Long Drive. Capt. Brenden Watson of the Richmond County Rescue Squad...
