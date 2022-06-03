Wee Warriors Academy Celebrates With Ribbon Cutting

Andrea V. Castro, 84, Warsaw, died at 12:33 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. She was born Nov. 10, 1937, in the town of Ejido Guadalupe Victoria, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico to Concepcion (Silva) Jamie and Crecencio Vasquez. On May 15, 1952, she was married to Carlos Castro. They shared 55 years together before he passed away on February 7, 2008. She was always busy raising her family of thirteen children while working at Maple Leaf Farms in Milford. When she retired, she was able to do more of the things she loved like traveling and visiting her family in Mexico. Andrea enjoyed visiting Universal Studios and Disney World. Everyone knew how much she loved her coffee, and she was a fantastic cook. She was always very welcoming to people and was a very happy person. She loved singing to her grandchildren and had a great sense of humor and being a jokester. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Warsaw and was committed to her relationship with her Lord. More than anything, she loved her family and will be dearly missed by all.

WARSAW, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO