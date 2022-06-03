ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, IN

Wee Warriors Academy Celebrates With Ribbon Cutting

By Keith Knepp
inkfreenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE — Wee Warriors Academy and the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce teamed up Friday morning to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony, officially welcoming the new child care facility to the Lakeland community. Located at...

www.inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Wawasee High School Welcomes 199 New Graduates

SYRACUSE — In its traditional cap-and-gown ceremony held Sunday afternoon in the Hardwood Teepee on the campus of Wawasee High School, nearly 200 young men and women officially earned the title of high school graduate. Student speakers during the school’s 54th commencement exercises included Valedictorian Taylor Cripe and Salutatorian...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Valley Graduates 143 In Class Of 2022

AKRON — The Tippecanoe Valley High School Class of 2022 has received its turn in the spotlight. The class, made up of 143 graduates, had its commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 5, at the TVHS gym. In his speech at the ceremony, TVHS Principal Brandon Kresca noted he picks...
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Old Freshman School Building, Silver Horseshoe

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. 1986 — The Old Freshman School Building, the large structure encompassing nearly one square block on East Main Street, between Indiana and Detroit streets, has seen a large amount of activity in the last 70 years – from being the Center Ward Elementary School when the east, west and center wards were all located on Main street; a junior high school building; an armory for the National Guard prior to World War II; the site of fever-pitched basketball tournaments in the 1940s and 50s; a freshman high school facility and the school’s Central Administration offices.
inkfreenews.com

Pierceton Alumni Banquet Is June 25

PIERCETON — The Pierceton School Alumni Association will hold its annual banquet on Saturday, June 25. It will be at the Pierceton Elementary School, 434 S. First St., Pierceton. The Pierceton students of the Whitko High School Class of 1972 will be the hosts for the evening. In addition...
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Green, Brown Top Egg City Run

MENTONE — Destin Green and Jody Brown were the top finishers in the Egg City Run for 2022. Green and Brown won the men’s and women’s divisions respectively of the 5K, held on Saturday, June 4. Mentone EMS hosted the event as part of the Mentone Egg...
MENTONE, IN
inkfreenews.com

In Winona Lake, Artists Share Talent And Insights

WINONA LAKE — Sometimes the stories behind the art – or artist – can be as interesting as the work itself. Seventy artists enjoyed steady traffic under an abundance of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday at the Village Art Fair and were more than happy to spend time chatting with visitors who had a chance to browse a range of mediums and styles.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Valley Poultry Judging Team Places Second At State

AKRON — One of Tippecanoe Valley’s poultry judging teams has placed second at state. The 4-H team earned the distinction in the contest at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Crawfordsville on Saturday, May 21. The team had to evaluate and give reasons for their evaluations on live past production hens, three classes of carcasses, egg candling, exterior eggs and broken outs and identify different chicken cuts.
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Charlotte Butler

Charlotte Ann Butler, 69, Logansport, died Friday, June 3, 2022, in Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Kokomo. She was born Oct. 15, 1952, in Rochester. She is survived by a daughter, Tiffany Thomas Michael, Logansport; half-sister, Juli (Johnny) Irvin, Ga.; two stepsisters, Carol (Carlos) Sadler, Tennessee and Georgia Kennedy, Ohio; and three grandchildren.
LOGANSPORT, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:27 a.m. Monday, June 6, South SR 25, north of South CR 600W, Mentone. Driver: Craig A. Brosman, 36, South Packerton Road, Winona Lake. Brosman was traveling north on South SR 25 when his vehicle left the roadway, causing damage to landscaping in a yard at 3940 S. SR 25, Mentone. His vehicle then hit a culvert at 3890 S. SR 25, Mentone. No injuries were reported in the accident. Damage up to $10,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

‘Stump Dave’ At Syracuse Public Library

SYRACUSE — Registration is live for the Syracuse Public Library’s “Stump Dave!” program, which will once again bring an eclectic mix of antiques to the downstairs meeting room. Dave Taylor of Blue Pearl Antiques in Pierceton will examine antiques from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, bringing with him years of experience in evaluating antiques.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Helen Dulle

Helen M. Dulle, 85, died Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. She was born Oct. 30, 1936. She married Ambrose “Tom” Dulle on Nov. 23, 1961; he survives. She is also survived by her daughter, Monica; and one grandson. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kathleen ‘Katie’ Kistler

Kathleen E. “Katie” Kistler, 94, Syracuse, formerly of Big Lake, died at 4:18 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse. She was born April 29, 1928. She was born Owen Kistler on June 26, 1948; he preceded her in death. She is survived by...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

‘Nu’ Service Available At North Webster Library

NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Community Public Library has a “Nu” service available to patrons. NuWav Legal Documents is a database offering hundreds of free legal documents in categories like real estate, civil, family, estate planning and personal finance, business, U.S. courts and miscellaneous. Examples of forms...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mentone Egg Festival Features Parade, Royalty And More

MENTONE — The 2022 Mentone Egg Festival offered plenty of activities for people. The three-day event wrapped up Saturday, June 4, with everything from a 5K run and pancake breakfast to a parade and the announcement of the winners of the cute baby, Miss Chick and Mr. Rooster and Miss Mentone contests.
MENTONE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Eucharistic Procession, Festival To Be Held In Warsaw

FORT WAYNE —The Diocese of Fort-Wayne South Bend will hold a diocesan-wide Eucharistic Procession and Festival in Warsaw. It will be on Corpus Christi Sunday, June 19, to kick off the three-year Eucharistic Revival for the Catholic Church in the United States. Several thousand people are expected to be in attendance, with a multitude of ethnic groups in traditional attire participating in the event.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Andrea Castro — UPDATED

Andrea V. Castro, 84, Warsaw, died at 12:33 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. She was born Nov. 10, 1937, in the town of Ejido Guadalupe Victoria, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico to Concepcion (Silva) Jamie and Crecencio Vasquez. On May 15, 1952, she was married to Carlos Castro. They shared 55 years together before he passed away on February 7, 2008. She was always busy raising her family of thirteen children while working at Maple Leaf Farms in Milford. When she retired, she was able to do more of the things she loved like traveling and visiting her family in Mexico. Andrea enjoyed visiting Universal Studios and Disney World. Everyone knew how much she loved her coffee, and she was a fantastic cook. She was always very welcoming to people and was a very happy person. She loved singing to her grandchildren and had a great sense of humor and being a jokester. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Warsaw and was committed to her relationship with her Lord. More than anything, she loved her family and will be dearly missed by all.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Gabriel Rhodes — PENDING

Gabriel Rhodes, 26, Warsaw, formerly of Milford, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Nathaniel ‘Nate’ Harmon

Nathaniel Drue “Nate” Harmon, 21, North Manchester, died June 3, 2022. He was born June 14, 2000. He is survived by his father, Lonnie Harmon Jr., North Manchester; mother and stepfather, Heather and Chris Rager, Fort Wayne; sister, Laycee (Eddie) Mendez, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; and grandparents, Lonnie and Rachel Harmon Sr., North Manchester and Carol Certain, Fort Wayne..
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Randall Walter

Randall L. Walter, 68, Marion, died at 5:12 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home. He was born April 21, 1954. He married Kim Evans on Jan. 22, 2005; she survives. He is survived by his children, Teri N. Read, Goshen and Marc R. (Brooke) Walter, South Whitley; stepchildren, Shauna R. (Dave) Lusher, Harlan, Ky., Jonni R. (Matthew) Winegardner, Marion and Micah J. (Julian) Parks, Charlotte, N.C.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Beverly Hatfield, Columbia City, Carol Rowland, Tennessee, Margaret Kilgore, Columbia City, James (Liz) Walter, New Mexico, Steve Walter, Columbia City, Frank (Cyndi) Walter, South Whitley and Tina (Joe) Kocher, Huntington.
MARION, IN
inkfreenews.com

Don M. Holle

Don M. Holle, of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, died at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care at the age of 92. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw,
WINONA LAKE, IN

