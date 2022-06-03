Wee Warriors Academy Celebrates With Ribbon Cutting

Randall L. Walter, 68, Marion, died at 5:12 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home. He was born April 21, 1954. He married Kim Evans on Jan. 22, 2005; she survives. He is survived by his children, Teri N. Read, Goshen and Marc R. (Brooke) Walter, South Whitley; stepchildren, Shauna R. (Dave) Lusher, Harlan, Ky., Jonni R. (Matthew) Winegardner, Marion and Micah J. (Julian) Parks, Charlotte, N.C.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Beverly Hatfield, Columbia City, Carol Rowland, Tennessee, Margaret Kilgore, Columbia City, James (Liz) Walter, New Mexico, Steve Walter, Columbia City, Frank (Cyndi) Walter, South Whitley and Tina (Joe) Kocher, Huntington.
