We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Mention avocado ice cream and the first question you’re likely to get asked is, “What does it taste like?” The flavor can best be described as the avocado-iest avocado you’ve ever tasted. Thanks to some milk and cream, a squeeze of lemon, and just a touch of sugar, avocado ice cream tastes like a totally heightened version of avocado. It’s unbelievably creamy, rich, and totally refreshing. Plus, it couldn’t be easier to pull off. You’ll want to keep this one on repeat all summer.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO