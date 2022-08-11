The best men’s jeans of 2022: 12 denim brands to fit his style

Denim: the decades-lasting pattern that is great for nearly every occasion (unless dress pants are needed) and available in a catalog of styles.

If you’re looking to add more pairs to your drawer, our edit of the 12 best men’s jeans will keep you comfortable, cost-effective and clad in those classic cuts.

Not only are we flagging some of the best denim brands for men on your radar, but we hand-picked some of our favorite styles for you to shop for every fit preference: skinny, slim, straight-leg and more.

What’s more, some of these brands overlap with our go-to retailers for women’s jeans — which we listed for you to click and visit before shopping our top waitlist-inducing styles.

Ahead, find the 12 men’s jeans that are bound to make your partner, brother, father friend or yourself grin from ear to ear as he’s getting dressed (trust us, men we know IRL rave about these styles).

Click to visit some of our favorite retailers for men’s jeans: Abercrombie , Amazon , Ariat , Carhartt , Express , J.Crew , Levi’s , Mott & Bow , True Religion , Target , Walmart , Wrangler

Abercrombie

Much like Abercrombie’s jeans for women we reviewed and love, the brand’s skinny jeans for men are top-tier. The pair is available in nine lovely shades to fully stock-up your wardrobe, has a built-in stretch for comfort and flexibility, is subtly stitched and has a soft feel. What’s better than that?

Target

With an extensive variety of hues — including different denim washes, khaki and solid sky blue — we’re all about Goodfellow & Co.’s Slim-Fit Jeans for a less-than-$35 buy at Target. Its five-pocket design is rather functional, too, and the fit is versatile to dress up or down.

Amazon

With more than 94,000 rave reviews (as well as the pair lending itself to be an Amazon best-seller ), Levi’s 505 Regular-Fit Jeans made the cut — for having a universally loved perfect cut. Not only is the size and shade range the most generous we’ve seen but its 100% cotton make is a dream to wear all day (and night!) long.

Ariat

Bootcut jeans aren’t just for the Western natives. The classic style is flattering on any style, adds a bit of classic country charm and looks great with sneakers. Plus, Ariat’s no-rub comfort inseam coupled with extra deep front pockets are nice touches.

Mott & Bow

OK, it’s time to give you the 411 on probably the best jeans for comfort we know. Our fathers and boyfriends can’t stop touching Mott & Bow’s soft denim (and are frequent repurchasers, too). Specifically, the Straight Benson Jeans has a handsome wash that looks great on any size.

Carhartt

For wider thighs, Carhartt is here to save the day. The brand’s Flex Relaxed-Fit 5-Pocket Jean is a top seller, namely for its durable, abrasion-resistant denim and extra room in the thigh and rear. Plus, its waist and length sizes are quite vast, given the pair’s slightly oversized nature.

J.Crew

With a name like J.Crew, you know men’s jeans are spot-on classic. The brand’s 250 Skinny-Fit Stretch Jean are made for the comfort-minded who want a little tug and wiggle room in their step. While they’re cut slim, they’re designed for easy movement (phew!)

Walmart

For less than $15, you can’t go wrong with Wrangler’s Rustler Regular-Fit Jeans — a best-seller at Walmart. Whether you’re looking to save some extra dollars or are on the hunt for that perfect knock-around pair, you’ll be impressed with their 100% cotton, relaxed fit.

True Religion

Quality not quantity is the name of the game for True Religion. Not only does it have a classic catalog of flattering styles but you won’t be able to buy just one pair. We adore its Ricky Big T-Stitch Straight Jean for its clean look, featuring back flap pockets and horseshoe detailing for extra charm, and they’re currently on sale.

Express

We’ve been more mindful of shopping (and recommending!) sustainable fashion, so we were thrilled when Express started carrying its Conscious Edit. For men, the Skinny Ultra Hyper-Stretch Jeans checks all of our boxes: comfort, a lovely wash and ethically sourced.

Levi's

At Levi’s, you can pick up the 511 Slim-Fit All Seasons Tech Pants for that denim-minded look that’s still great for the office. Paired with your trusty backpack or messenger bag (and some wireless earbuds for the commute) — you’ll be golden.

Wrangler

We didn’t know loose jeans could be flattering (truthfully, ratty, baggy styles come to mind), but not with Wrangler’s Five-Star Premium Carpenter Jean. The contrast-colored hem and detailing make it one of our favorites in this edit. And, they’re just shy of $30.

