The climate crisis will inevitably mean some coastal communities will have to move elsewhere, according to the leader of England’s environment body.Sir James Bevan is set to give a stark assessment of how flooding and cliff erosion will shape the outer edges of the country in a speech on Tuesday.Both are increasing threats to coastal communities as the climate crisis causes sea levels to rise and extreme weather events to become more frequent.Sir James, the chief executive of the Environment Agency, will tell a conference some may have to end up relocating in the end.“In the long term, climate change...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 45 MINUTES AGO