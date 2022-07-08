30 new product launches we love for July: Fenty Beauty, Allbirds, more

New York Post Composite

If you love shopping, you probably get a rush when you have the chance to try out the latest and greatest items on the market — especially when a brand you already love drops a new product or line.

Who doesn’t want to know about the trendy new Touchland Power Mist in Beach Coco or the latest edition of lululemon’s Summer 22’ tennis collection?

With so many new products, brands and categories booming, it can be difficult to know which ones are worth your money. After all, you don’t want to drop your wallet on something that just doesn’t quite cut it.

In an effort to help you dial down on the research and roundup the best product launches happening right now, the New York Post Commerce team scoured the web for all of the best new products across beauty, style, home and more.

Choose a section below to shop this article by category:

Beauty and skincare

1. Touchland Power Mist Beach Coco, $9

Touchland

“Get ready for a tropical escape, and it’s all thanks to Touchland. The brand’s Beach Coco Power Mist doesn’t only keep your hands clean, but it delivers the yummiest scent ever. Think fresh coconut, creamy vanilla and pineapple. That’s what you get with each and every spray.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

2. Lime Crime’s NEW Commit Me Not Temporary Hair Color, $16

Lime Crime

“Switching up your look 24/7 shouldn’t be a crime. Celebrate fun, bright hair with Lime Crime’s new line of Commit Me Not Temporary Hair Color. The line is the newest sibling to their Unicorn Hair collection, with violet, red, and lavender available on the site now.” — Sophie Cannon, commerce reporter

3. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain, $24

Kohl's

“It’s hydrating. It’s glossy. It’s long-lasting. You really do need the Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Lip Stain in your makeup collection, as it can be worn for a subtle hint of color or layered on for a bold look. However you choose to rock it, you’re going to want to act fast, as it’s already sold out at most retailers.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

4. Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo, $30

Sephora

“If we didn’t love shampoo enough, Olaplex blessed us with a new product for those much-needed hair detox days. Olaplex’s new No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo is next-level and, when paired with any of its other styling products, will make your hair feel just like a refreshing salon blowout.” — Victoria Giardina, commerce reporter

5. Charlotte Tillbury Daily Glow Toner with Niacinamide, $55

Charlotte Tillbury

“Say hello to the all new pore-refining, acid-free hydrating toner. It’s packed with niacinamide for baby soft skin. I don’t know about you, but that sounds pretty good to me!” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

6. about-face Matte Fluid Eye Paint, $16

ULTA Beauty

“Whatever Halsey touches turns to magic, and that includes her about-face makeup line. Her Matte Fluid Eye Paint is the latest addition to the collection, and it’s available in bright, neon tones. I’ll be adding one of each to my cart ASAP.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

7. Honest Beauty Extreme Volume Mascara + Bold Lash Primer, $20

Honest Beauty

“A game-changing product has entered the chat: the Honest Beauty mascara and primer. First, apply the blue primer to your lashes. Then, follow up with the stark black mascara. It’s a dual-ended power tool for even the most sensitive eyes.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

8. ColourPop True Love’s Kiss Lip Vault Collection, $10-$99

ColourPop

“It’s a tale as old as time; ColourPop has some of the best beauty products around. Now, the brand brings us a True Love’s Kiss Lip Vault. Inspired by your favorite Disney princesses characters and heroines, the Disney Princess lipsticks are back with five new shades.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

9. Murad Deep Relief Acne Treatment, $44

Murad

“This stuff really works. I had a deep pimple last night and applied the product on a Q-tip and dapped it on. I woke up, checked my face in the mirror, and it was less red, less inflamed and way less painful.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

10. The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum, $15

The Ordinary

“If that price made you do a double-take, I get it. It’s rare to find a lash and brow serum at such a low price, but The Ordinary has done it yet again. Score yours before they’re swiped off the shelves.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

11. Le Mini Macaron x Heluviee polishs set, $35

Le Mini Macaron

“Take your gel mani pedis to the next level with this limited-edition gel polish trio. Inspired by nail influencer Heluviee, you can acquire true green, sheer white and peachy pink shades.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

12. Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Lip Liners, $15-$20

Sephora

“Selena Gomez’s Kind Words matte lipstick and liner collection is here. It’s buttery, soft and pigment-rich. With each swipe, the lipstick and liner will hug your lips and sit comfortably upon them.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

13. Billie Body Buffer, $7

Billie

Before you shave, make sure to exfoliate using Billie’s curved body buffer. Packed with jojoba beads to buff away bumps and prevent ingrown hairs, it ideal for a smooth shave.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

Style and accessories

1. Herschel x The Simpsons Collection, $30-$120

Herschel Supply Co.

“Doh! Do you need new Simpsons merch? Leave it to Herschel and Homer to come up with this classic collaboration, with hats, backpacks, belt bags and more starring your favorite yellow family of five. The collection has 13 unique styles, each made of 100% recycled fabrics and a custom cloud print liner to match the iconic opening credits of the beloved show.” — Sophie Cannon, commerce reporter

2. Demi Moore x Andie Swim collab, $70-$155

Andie Swim

“Take Old Hollywood glam to the pool party this year with icon Demi Moore. She is the new face of the latest Andie Swim collaboration, with a selection of new swim styles to fit all body types.” — Sophie Cannon, commerce reporter

3. FP Movement x The Class collection, $48-$168

Free People

“Get a move on and find your center with this zen collaboration between Free People’s athleisure line FP Movement and fitness studio The Class. The 11 styles include tanks, bike shorts, flowing skirts, pants and more, perfect for free movement, yoga and overall relaxation.” — Sophie Cannon, commerce reporter

4. lululemon Summer 22’ tennis collection, $4-$148

lululemon

“Get sweaty with lululemon’s all new tennis 22′ collection. You can catch me adding new styles such as the Everlux Short-Lined Dress and and Side-Pleat High-Rise Skirt to my bag.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

5. Pepper Varsity collection, $16-$50

Pepper

“Pepper focuses on celebrating the body you have — a motto I love. Shop the brand’s new Varsity collection made for small breasts and featuring a sporty colorblock design.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

6. Bala Twelves, $150

Bala

“If you have yet to try out the Bala Twelves, now’s your chance. Designed for health care professionals and those who are always on their feet, the Bala Twelves are lightweight, fluid-resistant, high traction, machine washable and made with arch support for those 12 or more hour days. Choose from an array of colors.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

7. Allbirds Lux Pink Women’s Tree Flyers, $160

Allbirds

“On Wednesdays, we wear pink. Available in an all new color, this Lux Pink Tree Flyer is too good to pass up on. Plus, Mean Girls and Lindsay Lohan fans alike will get a kick out of her recent video in partnership with the brand.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

8. Hush Puppies Elvis Collection, $135

Hush Puppies

“The king of rock and roll was known for his talent and his blue suede shoes. Now, you can score your own pair of blue suede shoes and more by shopping the Hush Puppies Elvis Collection.” — Ruby McAuliffe

Home and decor

1. Dyson V12 Vacuum, $650

Dyson

“We’re absolutely obsessed with Dyson vacuums (if you don’t believe us, we reviewed five of the brand’s much-loved models). Its latest and greatest is the V12 Vacuum, which has a state-of-the-art LED screen to tell you exactly how it’s cleaning. Plus, it’s extremely lightweight and doesn’t make cleaning feel like a chore.” — Victoria Giardina, commerce reporter

Food and beverages

1. Bake Me A Wish x Nintendo Cake, $65

Bake Me A Wish

Happy 5th Birthday Nintendo Switch! Everyone deserves a birthday party, and no party is complete without cake. Bake Me A Wish has whipped one up for the occasion, perfect for gamers and Nintendo-lovers alike. The cake can be made with chocolate, vanilla, strawberry or red velvet, with “Leveling Up” and a controller on the top. The best part is that 5% of sales support Bake Me A Wish! Cares charity partners.” — Sophie Cannon, commerce reporter

2. Purple Carrot Celebrations Pack, price depends on selections

Purple Carrot

“We’re absolutely salivating, because Purple Carrot just launched its “Celebrations Box,” which is the brand’s first three-course meal offering that includes recipes and ingredients to make an appetizer, entrée, and dessert for two. Plus, everything is plant-based and delicious, as is the case with the brand as a whole.” — Victoria Giardina, commerce reporter

Other

1. Away F.A.R Collection, $25-$220

Away

“Made for all routes (F.A.R), this Away collection features versatile outdoor bags and accessories great for travelers ready to take on the outdoors. Best of all, the collection is full of vibrant colors to draw the eye.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

Previous best-selling launches

Don’t worry if you missed our previous launch roundup. Below, we list the best-sellers that Post readers are shopping left and right.

1. YETI Nordic Collection, $9-$400

YETI

“We at The Post love YETI, so when we heard the brand was dropping an all new colorway, we jumped out of our seats. The brand’s all-new Nordic collection features both blue and purple colors across brand classic models, such as soft coolers, tumblers and more.” Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

2. Allbirds Sugar Zeffers, $40

Allbrids

Available in five vibrant and classic colors, these Allbirds sandals are the only shoes you need this summer. They’re made with a sugarcane-based material that’s soft, cushiony and perfect.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

3. Kendra Scott Summer Collection, $45-$328

Kendra Scott

“Kendra Scott is always making waves, and this summer is no different. Score stylish and statement jewelry pieces this season perfect for the warm weather. For further inspo, take to Kendra Scott herself in a one-on-one interview with The Post.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

4. Prince Vs Herschel Supply Tennis Collection, $32-$150

Herschel Supply Co

“A sporty and limited edition collection has landed on Herschel.com, and it’s created in partnership with global racquet sports and lifestyle brand, Prince. Score fanny packs, backpacks and more, perfect for on and off the court.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter

5. HipDot x Girl Scouts Collection, $16-$64

HipDot

Packed with delicious themed products, such as Thin Mint eyeshadow and Coconut Caramel makeup, this set is everything. Shop lipsticks, palettes and more.” — Ruby McAuliffe, commerce reporter