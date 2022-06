San Antonio’s Thompson Hotel - Riverwalk is sizzling. The local hot spot has booked the No. 12 spot on TripAdvisor's new list of the Hottest New Hotels in the U.S. for 2022. The top 25 list comes from the site's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards, in which travelers reviewed new hotels they experienced in 2021. Travelers gushed over the Thompson's design, as well as its in-house dining and bar.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO