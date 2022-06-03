Live theater makes a triumphant return

Grass Roots and Dusty Boots sponsored a horse show at Double D Arena near Walterboro on Saturday. This was the second show in Colleton County for sponsor, Grass Roots and Dusty Boots. Their first show was in March and featured 36 horse rider combos. The most recent show featured more than 60 riders. Each of the classes were judged. Some of the classes included English, halter, trail obstacle, western pleasure and ranch horse. Deidra Lunny, of Grass Roots and Dusty Boots, chooses a different judge for each major show. “I want to be sure that the judging is fair for everyone,” said Lunny. The judge for this competition was Kristin Kaus from Charlotte, N.C. She received her training and certification after competing for years and working with 4-H. “I started with the North Carolina 4-H and went on to compete for the state on a national level and while in college,” said Kaus. “I received my certification at N.C. State University.” Riders ranged in age from children to seniors, and some riders who participated were new to the sport. For those who just wanted to watch, the event was free to the public. Several food truck vendors were also on hand. “This was a great day! Our last show was so successful and went so well that we heard lots of compliments,” said Lunny’s sister, Jeanette Mazur. “We try to run things efficiently, and people were so excited about coming to our event that we doubled our participation.” Grass Roots and Dusty Boots Two has two more events coming up: September 24 and October 22. Ribbons will be awarded for first through sixth place. “We are so grateful for the Derry family allowing us to come here. This is a great facility and a wonderful tribute to Tommy Derry. We are thankful to Gina for making us welcome,” said Lunny. The high points for the show were: Assisted Rider Champion - Kimberlyn Clifton riding Good Golly Miss Dolly; Reserve Champion - Laney Lovelace riding Loretta; New Rider -Champion Vivian Wright riding Raingo; Reserve Champion Tanya Rak riding Boone’s Little Rascal; Open Walk/Trot Champion- Marah Coxe riding Mystic Merlin; Reserve Champion - Tiffany Hutson riding Heritage Stable’s Grace; Adult - Champion Kelly Platt riding CHH Maximum Charisma; Reserve Champion Davis Dunahoe riding He Thinks I’m Sharpe; Youth 13 - 18 years old - Champion Emily Bethiaume riding Rose Buddy’s Delight; Reserve Champion - Raegan Patton riding Her Big Ego; Youth 12 years & under - Champion Averie DuBois riding Skippin With Shy; Reserve Champion - Addison Hiers riding Good Golly Miss Dolly; Small Equine - Champion Lisa Jackson with Domino; Reserve Champion - Evangeline Campos with Bittersweet Symphony; Gaited - Champion Gracie Bieger riding A Picture of Grac; Open Champion Kelly Platt riding CHH Maximum Charisma; and Reserve Champion Emily Bethiaume riding Rose Buddy’s Delight. Sponsors for the event were: Bucks Consulting Group, Charleston; Enchanted Acres, Ridgeville; Island Tack Shack, Johns Island; Rutledge Law Firm, Charleston; Pedersen Inc. Public Utilities, Hollywood; Shaun Jackson, Your Coldwell Banker Realtor, Summerville; “In Memory of Dusty” by Cindy Salters; PenBrooke Farm, Walterboro; Mr. Don and Rhubarb; Rak Chiropractic, Mount Pleasant; Mare Ware, Mt. Pleasant; Walker Ranch, Ravenel.; WELLStarted Horsemanship, Jamestown; and Toogoodoo Acres, Hollywood.

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO