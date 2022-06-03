ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Live theater makes a triumphant return

By Ellen E. Mintzer
Charleston City Paper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 2020’s canceled Piccolo Spoleto season and 2021’s pared-down version, the 17-day festival returns this year with a rich array of theater offerings. From the story of a Black family coping with the matriarch’s declining health to celebrations of cultural icons, the schedule is packed with creative, diverse...

charlestoncitypaper.com

Comments / 0

Charleston City Paper

REVIEWS: On Ravi Coltrane and Dorothy Parker show

Here are two reviews provided by graduate students from Syracuse University who are covering Spoleto Festival USA and the Piccolo Spoleto Festival for the Charleston City Paper. Ravi Coltrane’s music commands the Cistern June 3. The weather held out for a night of alternatively austere and challenging jazz in...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

PHOTO ESSAY: Piccolo Spoleto Craft Fair

From one-of-a-kind patchwork bags to walking sticks with compasses hidden in the top to beach-inspired mugs imprinted with shells there was a little bit of everything at this year’s Piccolo Spoleto Craft Show. Put on by the Charleston Crafts Cooperative Gallery the show brought artists from all over the...
CHARLESTON, SC
JamBase

Dave Matthews Band Fits Tour Debuts Into Charleston Finale

Dave Matthews Band concluded their first visit to Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday. The septet’s second of two nights at the venue featured a setlist that included tour debuts of the traditional “Rye Whiskey” as well as originals “That Girl Is You” and “Come On Come On.”
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston City Paper

MYSTERY PHOTO, 6/6: Classic building

Here’s a classic building that should be easy pickings for City Paper readers with a penchant for sleuthing and history. Where is it and what’s its importance? We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 15th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

My Dream Dinner winner, 6/6

Julianna Angelo of Mount Pleasant wants to indulge in a refreshing cocktail while dining on seafood and a vegan dessert with late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, photographer and filmmaker Nadia Lee Cohen and musician and filmmaker Rob Zombie. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: Ginsberg, Cohen and Zombie. DRINK: Aperol Spritz...
CHARLESTON, SC
Tennessee Tribune

International African American Museum Sets Opening Date

Charleston, S.C. – After over 20 years of planning, the International African American Museum (IAAM) has announced that the museum will be welcoming visitors for opening the weekend of January 21, 2023. Built upon the former site of Gadsden’s Wharf – one of the nation’s most prolific slave trading ports – the International African American Museum will create an opportunity for visitors to engage with authentic and lesser-known history through transformative storytelling, compelling artifacts and exhibitions, and its unique “power of place.” The mission of the museum is to honor the untold story of the African American journey at one of America’s most sacred sites, and the long-awaited institution is poised to take this next step in delivering on this promise.
CHARLESTON, SC
winemag.com

This Watermelon Mojito Recipe Tastes Like Summer

All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. “I grew up in Jamaica...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
momcollective.com

Favorite Rooftop Bars in Downtown Charleston

When the sun is shining and the breeze is blowing, nothing sounds better to me than watching the world atop a beautiful Charleston roof. From views of the Ravenel Bridge to bustling King Street, there is a little something for everyone in Charleston. And while there are many others not listed here, these are my six favorite downtown rooftops.
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Local horse show entertains big Colleton crowd

Grass Roots and Dusty Boots sponsored a horse show at Double D Arena near Walterboro on Saturday. This was the second show in Colleton County for sponsor, Grass Roots and Dusty Boots. Their first show was in March and featured 36 horse rider combos. The most recent show featured more than 60 riders. Each of the classes were judged. Some of the classes included English, halter, trail obstacle, western pleasure and ranch horse. Deidra Lunny, of Grass Roots and Dusty Boots, chooses a different judge for each major show. “I want to be sure that the judging is fair for everyone,” said Lunny. The judge for this competition was Kristin Kaus from Charlotte, N.C. She received her training and certification after competing for years and working with 4-H. “I started with the North Carolina 4-H and went on to compete for the state on a national level and while in college,” said Kaus. “I received my certification at N.C. State University.” Riders ranged in age from children to seniors, and some riders who participated were new to the sport. For those who just wanted to watch, the event was free to the public. Several food truck vendors were also on hand. “This was a great day! Our last show was so successful and went so well that we heard lots of compliments,” said Lunny’s sister, Jeanette Mazur. “We try to run things efficiently, and people were so excited about coming to our event that we doubled our participation.” Grass Roots and Dusty Boots Two has two more events coming up: September 24 and October 22. Ribbons will be awarded for first through sixth place. “We are so grateful for the Derry family allowing us to come here. This is a great facility and a wonderful tribute to Tommy Derry. We are thankful to Gina for making us welcome,” said Lunny. The high points for the show were: Assisted Rider Champion - Kimberlyn Clifton riding Good Golly Miss Dolly; Reserve Champion - Laney Lovelace riding Loretta; New Rider -Champion Vivian Wright riding Raingo; Reserve Champion Tanya Rak riding Boone’s Little Rascal; Open Walk/Trot Champion- Marah Coxe riding Mystic Merlin; Reserve Champion - Tiffany Hutson riding Heritage Stable’s Grace; Adult - Champion Kelly Platt riding CHH Maximum Charisma; Reserve Champion Davis Dunahoe riding He Thinks I’m Sharpe; Youth 13 - 18 years old - Champion Emily Bethiaume riding Rose Buddy’s Delight; Reserve Champion - Raegan Patton riding Her Big Ego; Youth 12 years & under - Champion Averie DuBois riding Skippin With Shy; Reserve Champion - Addison Hiers riding Good Golly Miss Dolly; Small Equine - Champion Lisa Jackson with Domino; Reserve Champion - Evangeline Campos with Bittersweet Symphony; Gaited - Champion Gracie Bieger riding A Picture of Grac; Open Champion Kelly Platt riding CHH Maximum Charisma; and Reserve Champion Emily Bethiaume riding Rose Buddy’s Delight. Sponsors for the event were: Bucks Consulting Group, Charleston; Enchanted Acres, Ridgeville; Island Tack Shack, Johns Island; Rutledge Law Firm, Charleston; Pedersen Inc. Public Utilities, Hollywood; Shaun Jackson, Your Coldwell Banker Realtor, Summerville; “In Memory of Dusty” by Cindy Salters; PenBrooke Farm, Walterboro; Mr. Don and Rhubarb; Rak Chiropractic, Mount Pleasant; Mare Ware, Mt. Pleasant; Walker Ranch, Ravenel.; WELLStarted Horsemanship, Jamestown; and Toogoodoo Acres, Hollywood.
WALTERBORO, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Northstar Center for Autism now in Summerville

Sally Asquith has launched Northstar Center for Autism in Summerville as a one-of-a-kind, multidisciplinary practice to diagnose autism spectrum disorders. The need for highly skilled professionals to evaluate autism spectrum disorders far exceeds supply, not only in the Charleston area but across the state and nation. Families often encounter long waiting lists. Existing practices might not take toddlers, preschoolers, and/or adults. In addition, most practices are single discipline.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Nikita Hair Announces Newest Location in Charleston

International Hair Salon Group Nikita Hair continues its US takeover with a new franchise location in South Carolina. Charleston, South Carolina, Release: June 2, 2022. For Immediate Release. Nikita Hair - the award-winning salon group on a mission to provide clients with great hair and a great feeling - is...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Everest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for June 4-5 is Everest, a 2-year-old mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Everest has been at the shelter for about a year and a half after being removed from a kill shelter and placed in a foster home, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Island Connection

Kiawah Island Finds First Bobcat Den Of 2022

Kiawah Island’s first bobcat den of 2022 has been found. On April 12, the Town’s biologists, Jim Jordan and Aaron Given collared bobcat 550, an adult female, alongside her den with two male kittens near 25 Ocean Course Dr. During the past month, bobcat 550’s collar has stopped...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Pop-Up Storms & Hot Temps This Week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hazy, hot and humid weather will continue as we head into the week. Any evening showers will diminish after supper as we head into a muggy night ahead. A weak stationary front to our south will continue to weaken as high pressure remains to our north. Another cold front will try to slide south towards the middle of the week but the best chance of rain will be over the weekend as an area of low pressure moves along the coast. Temperatures will begin to heat up on Tuesday with highs near 90°. We’ll have highs in the low to mid 90s the rest of the week with occasional showers and storms in the forecast. Look for higher heat index numbers as well.
CHARLESTON, SC

