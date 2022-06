This June 18 will mark 15 years since the tragic Sofa Super Store fire in Charleston, South Carolina. Nine members of the Charleston Fire Department were killed that day while fighting the fire. Initially dispatched as an outside fire, this “bunch of trash free-burning against the side of the structure” would quickly transition to a fully developed inferno inside of the 17,600-square-foot furniture store. In addition to the fuel-rich furniture, there were about 12 firefighters inside; nine of them would not make it out.

