Colorado State Forecast Increase Their Hurricane Forecast for 2022

By Bernadette Lee
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Researchers at Colorado State University have now amended their previous forecast for the 2022 season saying they believe more storms are possible this season. In their discussion of this year's season, forecasters with Colorado State University say above-average Atlantic water temperatures and a less active La Nina will likely lead to...

