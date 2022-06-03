ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kendrick Bourne revealed a substantial change for Mac Jones, Patriots offense

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2qi4_0fzeFFIr00

It was easy to overlook a short answer from Bill Belichick during his press conference on Tuesday when he was asked about adjustments to the offensive system this offseason.

“Yeah, we’re doing a lot of things different,” Belichick said.

The response seemed like nothing more than a brush-off. He seemed to be briefly but broadly evading my question.

But he wasn’t. He was actually revealing more than he typically does. We now know things are changing in a big way after an interesting set of interviews with Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne at the 47th annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts Golf Classic this week,

“Joe Judge — our newest member, he’s doing a great job. Really just new terminology, new words,” Bourne told ESPN’s Mike Reiss during the charity event. “Football is football. It’s just about getting the new words in and the old words out. It’s just about applying my new abilities to the new system. I think he’s putting us in a position to be successful.”

Bourne said he’s been rushing the ball and “doing a lot of different things” in this new offense. If Belichick was dropping a subtle hint, Bourne was providing a flashing red sign: New England offense is in transition.

The Patriots have leaned on Josh McDaniels, their former offensive coordinator and current Las Vegas Raiders coach, for 13 seasons to run his offense. That offense was, roughly, his spin on the offense Belichick designed — but allowed pupils like McDaniels and Bill O’Brien to make their own. It sounds like the Patriots are doing that again.

It’s likely New England has gone back to Belichick’s offense. The Patriots are putting Judge at the forefront of installing that offense. Eventually, he and maybe Matt Patricia could get a shot at imprinting their mark on the offense — if they’re not already. New England is giving every indication that the offense, for now, is under the supervision of Belichick, Judge and Patricia.

No matter what playbook and what terminology and what system the Patriots teach, Bourne suggested his role is going to be familiar. He’s not entering totally new territory.

“(I’m playing) kind of the same role, just using me in a lot of different ways. But a lot more explosion,” Bourne told NESN’s Zack Cox. “I feel like I’m a lot stronger. I’m getting better as the years go on, man, and I’m just a lot more comfortable with New England. Just playing with a lot more confidence this year, so we’ll see how it goes. I’m excited.”

The obvious question is how this transition will impact quarterback Mac Jones. The team, as mentioned, is replacing their offensive leadership. Jones is facing some turnover on the offensive line, with the team set to replace Shaq Mason and Ted Karras with Michael Onwenu and Cole Strange. And now, he’ll be learning new verbiage and a new system.

That’s a lot to throw at a second-year quarterback. His response should be fascinating.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Erin Andrews' Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Story Going Viral

Erin Andrews was a member of the dance team during her college years at Florida. While the veteran sports reporter cover the NFL for a living, she's dreamed of being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, too. Recently, the Fox Sports reporter got to live out her Cowboys cheerleader dream. Andrews was...
NFL
The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
Upworthy

NFL team welcomes first openly trans cheerleader to squad: 'More people need to see this'

Justine Lindsay just made National Football League history. The 29-year-old recently became the first openly trans NFL cheerleader after she was selected as the newest member of the Carolina Panthers' cheerleading squad, the TopCats. In a March Instagram post announcing that she was joining the squad, Lindsay came out as trans to her new teammates and the rest of her community. "Cats Out the Bag you are looking at the newest member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleader's @topcats as the first Transgender female," she captioned a photo of her smiling in her cheerleading uniform.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Espn
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Shares Big Achievement: Fans React

Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type. Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us. While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers Named in Post June 1st Trade with Steelers That Lands Veteran Wide Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick QB Kenny Pickett. A trade with the Packers could be something they explore.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been in a relationship with Linda Holliday for several years now. The Patriots coach and Holliday have often been spotted out at public events, including Boston Celtics games. Holliday and Belichick have celebrated a lot over the years. Belichick was previously married...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Pro Football Rumors

Where DT Larry Ogunjobi stands in the free agency market

“As I said before, Larry Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear,” Poles said in a statement. “He is a special person and player. During the league’s negotiating window earlier this week, we agreed to terms with him, subject to him passing a physical here. After a standard and thorough physical and medical review with Larry yesterday afternoon, our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and, therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today. This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy