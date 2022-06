Fox may not have released a fall schedule as part of Upfronts like the other networks, but it is the first to set premiere dates for the 2022-2023 season. It all begins with Monarch‘s two-night premiere event (after it was originally set to be part of the network’s 2021-2022 season). It begins with a special premiere on Sunday, September 11, following the Fox NFL doubleheader at 8/7c, live to all time zones. Then it will move to its regular time slot, Tuesdays at 9/8c after The Resident, starting September 20.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO