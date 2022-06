Two PrideStar EMS paramedics were recently honored by Steward Health Care for their actions saving the life of a Haverhill man in February. Robert DeFlumieri and Matt Fleming, paramedics and operations supervisor, responded to a medical call in the early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 1, at a home on Edward Court in Haverhill, along with Haverhill Police and Fire first responders. DeFlumieri and Fleming discovered Pietro Grillo unconscious and his wife Lesley and their sons performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him. The paramedics took over life-saving efforts and, using their training and skills, were able to stabilize Grillo for the ambulance trip to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill. Grillo was later was transported by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital.

