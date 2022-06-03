ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K2 Radio

Public Asked To Watch For Pair Of Wyoming Runaways

By Doug Randall
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a pair of Rock Springs...

k2radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
sweetwaternow.com

Sublette County Arrest Report for May 30 – June 6, 2022

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from May 30 – June 6, 2022. Mack Olson, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested May 30 for alleged DUI. Robert Foster, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested on June 2 for alleged DUI, open container...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9727, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court. Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming’s SLIB declines Town of Lyman’s $6M grant and loan requests for new assisted living center

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board considered Business Ready Community grant and loan requests from three towns during a meeting on Thursday, June 2. The five elected officials on the SLIB unanimously approved requests from the Town of Hudson and the Town of Sinclair but the board did not approve requests from the Town of Lyman, according to a press release from the Wyoming Business Council.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyoming#Runaways#R22 10665#Rspd
basinnow.com

Wyoming State Historical Society Features Story Of Coxey’s Army In Green River

The Wyoming State Historical Society has chosen a unique story from Green River in Sweetwater County as their latest historical feature. In 1894, a movement of jobless men, known as Coxey’s Army, were headed east to Washington D.C. to demand better treatment as they felt overworked and underappreciated. Protesters throughout the west heard about the cause and joined the movement. So much so that by April, it was reported that 27 box cars filled with 1200 protestors from California made a stop in Green River, Wyoming. Of course this made the local news but the bigger news was when another contingent of Coxey’s Army stole a train in Montpelier, Idaho and started heading east. It was in Green River that a U.S. Marshal and local authorities stopped the stolen train and held the men while waiting for a federal warrant. Eventually, all the men were sent back to Idaho where they were charged and faced punishment. This unique incident in Green River history is just one of the stories involving Coxey’s Army, whose movement became the first political march on Washington. More can be learned on Wyohistory.org or at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum on 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Sheriff’s Office vehicle auction taking place Tuesday

June 3, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an abandoned and court-forfeited vehicle auction this coming Tuesday, June 7. The auction will take place at the Sheriff’s Office in Rock Springs. A viewing will begin at 9:30, with the auction scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
oilcity.news

Wyoming Democratic Party holding state convention Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Democratic Party State Convention will take place Saturday in Rock Springs, where party leaders from around the state will gather and look to establish an updated party platform and conduct other business. “I am excited to welcome Democrats from across the state to my...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy