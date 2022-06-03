ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Mother, Toddler Airlifted With Facial Burns Following Grill Fire In Sussex County: State Police

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
NorthStar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A mother and her young child were airlifted to nearby hospitals after suffering burns to the face following a grill fire in Sussex County, state police confirmed.

Troopers responded to a home on Hunts School Road in Green Township on a reported grill fire around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

A follow-up investigation found that a 30-year-old mother was trying to light a grill when it exploded and burned her, Curry said.

Her one-year-old son was also burned.

The child was flown to St. Barnabas Burn Center in stable condition, while the mother was taken to Newton Medical Center, Curry said.

The fire was doused prior to crews’ arrival. It was later deemed non-suspicious by a Sussex County Fire Marshal.

