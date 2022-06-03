ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish media claims Gerard Piqué has been caught cheating on Shakira

By Jaysi Sharma
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld-famous singer Shakira has delivered many unforgettable hits during her career, her joyous personality is always reflected in her songs. Her professional life is booming with success but is her personal life the same as well? Apparently not as it seems Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué are having trouble in...

Comments / 27

Denise Osborne
2d ago

That man must be really full of himself. SMH. Shakira is beautiful and seems that way on the inside and outside. He will regret it.

Nacho Libre
2d ago

Why would you want to cheat on Shakira??? She seems like an awesome partner and kind hearted woman.

Maria Elena
2d ago

If this really happened,shame on him. What other women does Shakira don’t have? NOTHING!! He’s lucky,she picked him.😡

Financial World

Shakira cheated by Pique for a 20-year old blonde girl?

Between Shakira and Gerard Piqué, love would seem over! According to a podcast of El Periodico, Shakira would have discovered the cheat of the Barcelona defender with a twenty-year-old blonde girl. After the betrayal, the Colombian pop star would have decided to close the story, which has lasted for 12 years.
MUSIC
Elle

Shakira Announces Separation From Her Partner Gerard Piqué

After 11 years together, Colombian pop star Shakira and Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué have announced their separation. They have two children together. In their shared statement, the former couple said, “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Shakira reportedly dumped her boyfriend of more than a decade after she caught him cheating, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2022, starting with this long-term couple… Is there trouble in paradise for Shakira and Gerard Piqué? On June 1, El Periodico reported that, according to a source, the Colombian singer recently dumped her partner of more than a decade after she caught him with another woman. The Spanish newspaper added that the soccer star has since relocated from their family home to his bachelor pad in Barcelona, where he's said to be enjoying his newly single status. Shakira, who hasn't posted about Gerard on social media in months, has yet to address the breakup rumors, which should be taken with a hefty grain of salt … for now! The duo, who share two sons, also faced split rumors out of Spain back in 2017. Those rumors, of course, turned out to be fake news.
CELEBRITIES
Shakira
Kim Kardashian
Jesy Nelson
Gerard Piqu
Riqui Puig
