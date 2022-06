Kirk Franklin‘s son, Kerrion, was discharged from jail on June 1 after being arrested on April 10, according to Radar Online. Bad Boys: Los Angeles cast member walked out of the Orange County facility following his arrest by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for allegedly driving a car of a woman assumed missing and dead. Police authorities also discovered a gun in the vehicle. However, according to Vibe, the 33-year-old claims the weapon is not his, and he does not know the unidentified woman.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO