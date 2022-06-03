ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Richmond Spike Alert program issues third alert since May 22

 4 days ago

For the third time since May 22, the Metro Richmond Spike Alert system has issued an alert, warning members of the local community of a spike in the number of confirmed opioid overdoses.

The system is automatically triggered when overdoses in Henrico, Richmond or Chesterfield exceed normal levels. It’s designed to alert community members and those who illegally abuse opioids of the potential presence of a more lethal variety of opioids locally.

In Henrico, the threshold that triggers the system is five or more non-fatal overdoses on a single day. Each locality uses its own set of metrics to determine what constitutes a spike.

