Hear me out. I know good and well someone out there has $18M just burning a hole in their pocket... and that person is not me. With houses being put on the market left and right, I don't doubt buyers are ready to outbid each other to live in the nicest and safest neighborhoods in their town. Well, this mansion in Chicago definitely is one-of-a-kind and might be a little harder to sell once you hear the listing price.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO