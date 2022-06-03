Normal, Longer Play is Back At One of Illinois’ Best Children’s Attractions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the Week -- Roxy. Roxy is a 4-year-old Terrier mix who loves to cuddle! Her favorite game is tug-of-war, and she likes nibbling on stuffed toys. If you're looking for a BFF to join your workouts, you've found your new sidekick! PAWS volunteers say this fun-loving pup is a joy on runs and could help you train for that 5K.Roxy learns quickly and is eager to please, she'd love an owner to help continue her training. Roxy likes meeting dog friends but prefers to be the only dog in her home. She stays occupied with puzzle feeders and will happily stick by your side all day long.Roxy, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!

