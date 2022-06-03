Routt County real estate sales surpass $27M the week of May 27-June 2

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado now has nearly 3,000 moose, and the moose population in Boulder County is thriving.” I think moose took off in the county once they got here,” said Dave Hoerath, a wildlife biologist with Boulder County Parks & Open Space, “because we have some very good habitat in the high country: willows and bottoms in the City of Boulder Watershed lands, as well as some of the alpine meadows in the Indian Peaks Wilderness.” Given our desirable moose habitat, where might you find them in Boulder County’s open spaces? While moose can be seen almost anywhere in Boulder County, the majority of sightings occur at Mud Lake and Caribou Ranch Open Space near Nederland, and they are also frequently reported at the Forestry Sort Yards and Reynolds Ranch.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO