Routt County real estate sales surpass $27M the week of May 27-June 2

Cover picture for the articleRoutt County’s real estate transactions totaled $27.3 million across 30 sales for week of May 27 to June 2. Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 16 at Creek View Townhomes Phase 3. Last sold for $300,000 in 2021. 595 Pamela Lane. Seller: Tracy A. and W....

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Major repairs could come to Glenwood Meadows in 2023

Significant repairs to failing infrastructure in Glenwood Meadows could be on deck next year. The Glenwood Springs City Council voted unanimously Thursday to ask city staff to budget in 2023 roughly $1.1 million from the streets tax fund for repairs to roads, drainage and more along Wulfsohn Road and other streets in Glenwood Meadows.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder County’s Moose Population is Thriving – Best Places to View Them

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado now has nearly 3,000 moose, and the moose population in Boulder County is thriving.” I think moose took off in the county once they got here,” said Dave Hoerath, a wildlife biologist with Boulder County Parks & Open Space, “because we have some very good habitat in the high country: willows and bottoms in the City of Boulder Watershed lands, as well as some of the alpine meadows in the Indian Peaks Wilderness.” Given our desirable moose habitat, where might you find them in Boulder County’s open spaces? While moose can be seen almost anywhere in Boulder County, the majority of sightings occur at Mud Lake and Caribou Ranch Open Space near Nederland, and they are also frequently reported at the Forestry Sort Yards and Reynolds Ranch.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Gypsum now has space in ‘The Downvalley Attic’

Andy Clark has lived in Eagle County long enough to know there isn’t a lot of event space. He and his son, Max, have created a partial answer. On the third floor of the Alliance Moving Systems warehouse in Gypsum is The Downvalley Attic, a roughly 1,800-square-foot space that can serve any number of functions.
GYPSUM, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Forest Service announces East Troublesome fire was human caused

The United States Forest Service (USFS) announced in a press release today that based on an investigation by the USDA Law Enforcement & Investigations division, along with assistance from the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, it has determined the East Troublesome fire was human caused. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Felony arrests in Grand County, updated

Fraser Winter Park police arrested Younger and Toby Kirkpatrick on Oct. 4, 2021, on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, theft and possession of a controlled substance. The pair had stolen equipment from construction sites, and Granby police found Kirkpatrick in an unfinished home in Granby Ranch with the stolen equipment, cocaine, methamphetamine and Xanax.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Early peak runoff for Western Slope rivers

Rivers in western Colorado have already peaked for the season, creating challenging conditions for reservoir managers and rafting companies. Fueled by spring windstorms that deposited snow-devouring dust on the mountain snowpack, most streams saw their peak flows between May 19 and 21 for this year, according to data from the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado's 104-degree hot springs pool is back

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular Colorado hot springs pool that has been delighting visitors since the 1960s is back open after some TLC. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has reopened its hot Therapy Pool following a four-month closure for renovations and repairs. The pool had not had any significant work since the 60s, the resort said.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

Former Sheriff Bob Braudis, an Aspen icon, passes away at 77

Former Pitkin County Sheriff Bob Braudis, an icon to many in the Aspen community and elsewhere, has passed away at his Truscott Place home. He was 77. The news was confirmed by Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, who served under Braudis for 24 years before succeeding Braudis in 2011 upon his mentor's retirement. DiSalvo, who is speaking on behalf of the family, said it appears Braudis died of natural causes.
Vail Daily

Vail woman celebrates amazing 200-day ski season

As skier’s ascend the season’s final ‘last chair’ at Arapahoe Basin Sunday, the June 5 closing serves as a reminder of how blessed Coloradans are to enjoy long winter sports seasons. One Vail resident probably savored it more than the rest of us. This year, Genevieve...
VAIL, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Thunderstorms to start week, then Yampa Valley heats up

After thunderstorms roll through the Yampa Valley to start the week, temperatures in Steamboat Springs are expected to exceed 80 degrees, about 10 degrees above average for early June. Mark Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said Monday, June 6, and Tuesday, June 7, will...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

College fund set up for Lucas Lee

When Aspen graduating senior Lucas Lee lost his mother in early March, it gave the championship-bound team a calling card: “Aspen Strong.”. The Skiers won a home playoff game one day, she died that night, and then a Lee-led team won another game the next day, ignited by Lee’s early scoring. The white T-shirts printed with Lee’s jersey number (3) and the phrase were created overnight, becoming a de facto logo for the team as it made a historic undefeated run. The home crowd’s chants said it all: “We love Lucas.” The rest of the way, Lee’s strength, charisma and energy were key contributors.
ASPEN, CO
CBS Denver

Missing Tuber Found After Hours-Long Search Of Poudre River

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A missing tuber was located Saturday night after an hours-long search of the Poudre River in Fort Collins. Fort Collins police, Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County search crews searched the river and the shoreline starting about 4 p.m. Saturday. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) After over 2 hours of searching along the shore and from the air with a drone, crews transitioned to a land-focused search. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) The man was found safe shortly after 8 p.m. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) Firefighters said now is a dangerous time to float the river as snowmelt makes the river deeper, faster and colder.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Summit Daily News

Deputy takes 41 impaired drivers off the roads in Summit County

The Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Colorado Department of Transportation awarded Summit County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy Andrew Hinman recognition for his service. He was named the Outstanding Individual Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Mountain/Local Law Enforcement Champion. Hinman started his law enforcement career with the Summit County...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen bids farewell to its ‘philosopher king’

Around 2010, DJ Watkins received a death threat. He did the natural thing and reported it to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. No one was arrested, no charges were filed. Not only was the situation completely deescalated, but it swung to the extreme opposite side of the spectrum — more than a decade later, Watkins, the director of Fat City Gallery, said he now considers the man who threatened him among his best friends.
ASPEN, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

A Bunch Of Frisky Bull Elk Get Rowdy at a Colorado Playground

Elk are no joke. These impressive and enormous creatures that weigh close to 1000 pounds and can reach speeds up to 30-35 mph are certainly not to be messed with. And when you throw rutting (mating) into the mix, it can get all sorts of crazy, and that was evident during this incident at an Estes Park playground.

