For those of you who missed it just before Memorial Day weekend, we were able to catch up with a great Vietnam Veteran named John Quintrell from Helena, Montana. After staying quiet for decades, Quintrell wrote a book about his 365 days in Vietnam. His fellow Vietnam Veterans appreciate the book, of course. But I've heard the book is actually having a big impact on the spouses of Vietnam Veterans who never really knew what their husbands went through and why they are the way they are after these experiences.

HELENA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO