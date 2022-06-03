New Irma Vep Trailer Digs Deeper Into Life Imitating Art

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “Ozark” Season 4, Part 2, including the ending in the series finale.] History has proven that when a series finale fades to black, there’s going to be some fans trying their hardest to figure out what it all means. However, “Ozark” creator Chris Mundy felt the final moment of the popular Netflix drama was, to him, “pretty unambiguous.” While some fans believe young Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), son of lakeside criminal kingpins Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney), shot down the cookie jar full of...

TV SERIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO