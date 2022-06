(June 6, 2022) —The Shoreline Conference Champion Haddam Killingworth High School Boys Varsity Lacrosse team kept their magical season alive on Saturday, June 4, 2022, winning their second game of the Class S 2022 state tournament, beating the number one seeded Waterford Lancers. With the win, the Cougars advance to the final four of the state championship, the furthest an HK boys lacrosse program has ever progressed. As was the case with the game against Tolland, the HK “Shoreline steel curtain” defense was a marvel to behold, completely disrupting the normally high-flying attack of the Lancers. The Cougars never trailed in the game. Braden Civiello was again masterful in goal, LSM Jack Insalaco shut down Waterford’s primary scoring option, and D-poles Matteo Piacenti, Sam Young and Aidan Griswold stifled the rest.

HADDAM, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO