A lot can change in five years. During the half-decade span since PUP made its Milwaukee debut at a half-full Turner Hall in the summer of 2017, the Canadian pop-punk quartet that fashioned a small-but-impassioned fan base on the strength of its first two albums has put out three more releases and, along the way, become one of the biggest names in modern punk. Roughly two months removed from the release of The Unraveling of PUPTheBand (the band’s latest and most critically acclaimed album), PUP returned to Milwaukee as part of its “Thank Fucking God” Tour to treat a significantly more packed Turner Hall to an endearing and energetic Monday night performance that traversed its altogether commendable catalog.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO