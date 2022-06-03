Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 Release Date

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest ended its second season earlier this year with the announcement that it would be returning for a new OVA special, and has finally debuted the first promo and poster giving fans an idea of what to expect from the special episode! The Winter 2022 anime schedule got the year off to an incredibly competitive start as there were many new series vying for fans' attention, but many fans were actually highly anticipating to see a returning series launch its second wave of episodes. Then with the end of the second season, there were already plans in place to continue with something new.

