5 things to know: Two local doughnut shops make Yelp's Top 100 list

FamilyView: VanderHelm Farms You-Pick Blueberries and Tractor Rides. VanderHelm Farms is open for the season! Just in time for summer break. An afternoon at VanderHelm is a great way to have fun, teach your kids about our local agriculture and eat healthy, too. The farm has blueberries, strawberries, peaches, apriums and zucchini. It’s really fun to walk through to see all the different kinds of fruit and how it grows. Let your kids pick what they like and let them enjoy everything our valley has to offer. We grow so many things right here in our valley. Our climate is perfect to grow nearly everything, and agriculture is a huge industry. Our littles may just grow up to be farmers, equipment mechanics, soil testers, or farm accountants if they prefer to work indoors. A day at VanderHelm could instil a love for agriculture that a day in the classroom could never do. There is a playground on-site for littles too, with a teeter-totter, swings, sandbox and a GIANT tractor to play on. Farther down the farm is a mini-playground near the strawberries with different sized tires and slides to help your littles get their wiggles out mid-picking. Pack a lunch and enjoy it under the shade on one of the many available picnic tables!

MODESTO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO